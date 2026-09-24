PATRIOTIC HEARTS CALLS FOR VEHICLE DONATIONS TO SUPPORT VETERANS AND MILITARY FAMILIES

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patriotic Hearts is calling on the public to support active-duty service members, veterans and military families by donating an unused vehicle through its CarDonation2Veterans program.

Military service can place significant demands on service members and their families-from deployments and frequent relocations to financial emergencies, employment barriers and the transition to civilian life. Patriotic Hearts provides practical assistance designed to help military households achieve greater stability, independence and long-term success.

The organization's programs include employment opportunities through HirePatriots, emergency financial assistance through Military Families Aid, support for homeless veterans and resources that help veterans establish and grow their own businesses.

CarDonation2Veterans provides an easy way for the public to support these efforts. Donated cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, recreational vehicles, motorcycles and boats are converted into funding for Patriotic Hearts' programs serving veterans and military families.

A vehicle does not need to be new-or even running-to make a meaningful difference.

HOW THE CARDONATION2VETERANS PROGRAM WORKS

Vehicle owners may begin a donation by calling 1-888-433-6202 or visiting .

. Free, Convenient Pickup: Donated vehicles and vessels are picked up at no cost to the donor from eligible locations in most areas of the continental United States. Running and nonrunning vehicles may be accepted.

. Simple Donation Process: CarDonation2Veterans coordinates the towing and donation paperwork, helping donors avoid the inconvenience of selling an unwanted vehicle themselves.

. Donation Documentation: Donors receive a receipt and any applicable tax documentation based on the sale of the donated vehicle.

Vehicle donations may be tax-deductible. Donors should consult their tax adviser regarding their individual circumstances.

Each donated vehicle helps Patriotic Hearts continue providing employment assistance, emergency financial support, business-development resources and other services for America's military community.

ABOUT PATRIOTIC HEARTS

Patriotic Hearts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 2007 to assist U.S. military members, veterans and their families. Through employment programs, emergency financial assistance, business-startup resources and direct support, Patriotic Hearts helps those who have served pursue greater stability, dignity and independence.

Learn more at .

MEDIA CONTACT

Patriotic Hearts / CarDonation2Veterans

760 847-2561



Marc Baird

Patriotic Hearts

+1 760-847-2561

...

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PATRIOTIC HEARTS CALLS FOR VEHICLE DONATIONS TO SUPPORT VETERANS AND MILITARY FAMILIES News Provided By Kars-R-Us September 24, 2026, 12:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Military Industry



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