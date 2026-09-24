Credex Turns Unused Cloud And AI Credits Into Cash For Founders And Cuts Cloud Bills For Startups

Credex connects founders selling unused cloud and AI credits with startups buying them below list price, with verified account transfer on every trade.

Founders sell unused AWS, GCP, Azure, Claude, Anthropic, Gemini and OpenAI credits for cash, while startups buy discounted cloud and AI credits below list price

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Billions of dollars in cloud and AI credits expire unused every year. Startups that raised funding, joined accelerators, or enrolled in programs like AWS Activate often shut down or pivot long before their credits run out. Meanwhile, thousands of SaaS and AI companies are watching their infrastructure bills eat into runway.Credex, a cloud credits marketplace, connects both sides. Sellers turn unused credits into cash. Buyers cut their cloud and AI spend by up to 50 percent without changing a line of code."Every founder knows someone sitting on six figures of expiring AWS credits from a startup that didn't work out, and someone else whose OpenAI bill is their second-biggest expense after payroll," said Aditya Adhana, founder of Credex. "We built the secondary market that should have existed years ago. One side gets liquidity. The other gets a lower bill. The credits actually get used."The problem: stranded credits on one side, rising bills on the otherCloud providers and AI labs hand out credits generously to win early customers. Programs like AWS Activate, Google for Startups Cloud, and Microsoft for Startups offer packages worth tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars. But credits come with expiry dates, and startup plans change faster than credit schedules. When a company pivots, gets acquired, or winds down, the remaining balance usually vanishes.At the same time, AI API costs have become one of the fastest-growing lines in a startup budget. Teams building on Claude, GPT, and Gemini pay list price for every token, and GPU compute for training and inference is still expensive. For price-sensitive SaaS and AI companies, every dollar saved on infrastructure is a dollar of extra runway.For sellers: a website to sell AI credits before they expireFounders winding down, pivoting, or simply over-provisioned can sell unused AWS credits, GCP credits, Azure credits, OpenAI credits, Anthropic credits, Gemini credits and more through Credex's verified transfer process. Instead of letting credits lapse to zero, sellers cash out at competitive rates with secure payouts.Credex handles the diligence, matching, and account transfer, so a founder asking "where can I sell AWS credits" or "how to monetize cloud credits" gets an answer in days, not months.Selling takes four steps:1. List the credits with the provider, balance, and expiry date.2. Credex verifies that the credits are legitimate and transferable.3. Credex matches the listing with a verified buyer.4. Account ownership transfers to the buyer, and the seller gets paid.For founders whose AWS Activate credits are expiring, or who are wondering what to do with leftover startup credits after a pivot, Credex offers a way to resell AI credits and cloud credits instead of writing them off.For buyers: discounted cloud credits without the enterprise negotiationOn the buy side, Credex serves the companies cloud providers overlook: seed-to-Series B startups and mid-sized SaaS businesses that are too small for enterprise discounts but too big to ignore their infrastructure line item.Buyers can buy AWS credits, GCP credits, and Azure credits at below list price, along with AI API credits for models including Claude, GPT, Gemini, Llama, Grok, DeepSeek, and Mistral, plus GPU credits for H100 and A100 workloads. For teams whose OpenAI or Anthropic API costs are climbing faster than revenue, discounted AI credits are the simplest way to reduce cloud costs and extend runway without re-architecting anything.Every listing is verified before transfer, and every transaction includes full account ownership transfer, so buyers get clean, usable credits rather than shared logins or gray-market workarounds."The companies that need discounts most are the ones least likely to get them," Adhana said. "A 30-person AI startup spending heavily on inference has no leverage to negotiate an enterprise agreement. On Credex, it doesn't need any."What trades on CredexCredex covers the stack a modern startup runs on:. Cloud compute: AWS, Google Cloud (GCP), and Azure. Edge, hosting, and GPU compute: Cloudflare, DigitalOcean, and Lambda Labs. Data and developer tools: MongoDB Atlas, Supabase, PostHog, and Cursor. LLM APIs: OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, and OpenRouter. Speech AI: Deepgram, Eleven Labs. Image and video generation: Flux, Ideogram, Recraft, Luma, and Kling models through fal creditsA marketplace built for how startups actually operateCloud credits were designed as customer acquisition tools for hyperscalers, not as assets. Credex treats them as what they are: prepaid infrastructure with real value on both sides of the trade. By operating as a dedicated cloud credits marketplace rather than a broker or a one-off forum thread, Credex brings pricing transparency, verification, and speed to a market that has run on cold DMs and trust falls.Credex also complements cloud cost optimization tools. Those tools reduce how much infrastructure a team uses. Credex reduces what the team pays for it. Used together, they attack cloud spend from both directions.Companies looking to cut cloud costs, and founders looking to resell AI credits instead of writing them off, can get started at credex.Credex at a glance. For sellers: cash for unused AWS, GCP, Azure, OpenAI, Anthropic, Cursor, and fal credits before they expire. For buyers: discounted cloud credits and AI API credits below list price. Every transaction: verified listing and full account ownership transfer. Get started: credexAbout CredexCredex is an AI credits marketplace for buying and selling unused cloud and AI credits, including AWS, GCP, Azure, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Cursor, Cloudflare, fal, and more. Credex helps sellers monetize unused credits before they expire and helps buyers access discounted cloud and AI infrastructure. Credex has offices in USA, Dubai and India.Reach us at:...s

Aditya Adhana

Credex

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Credex turns unused Cloud and AI credits into cash for founders and cuts cloud bills for startups News Provided By Ravelyn Technology September 24, 2026, 12:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology...



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