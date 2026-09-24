Pinateca Launches A Project Management Tool With Eight Board Types And Built-In Chat, All Included In The Free Plan

Pinateca: Kanban, Gantt, and the conversation, all from day one.

Gantt chart board in Pinateca, included in the free plan.

A Pinateca card with checklist, comments, and attachments.

Teams can turn meeting recordings into searchable minutes and ask ChatGPT or Claude to update their boards in plain conversation

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LIFE SCAPE, K.K. announced the launch of Pinateca ( ), a project management tool that gives every team eight board types and built-in team chat from the free plan. Pinateca is available in English and Japanese.Most project management tools split their key features across pricing tiers. Gantt charts, the view teams need to see where deadlines collide, usually sit behind a paid plan, so teams cannot try the feature before committing. Tasks live in one app, conversations in another, and timelines in a spreadsheet. Meetings are now recorded, but the recordings end up in a separate service and someone still writes the minutes by hand. Pinateca was built to remove all three problems at once.Eight board types, chosen per boardWhen creating a board, users pick the view that fits the work. Every board type is included in the free plan.. Kanban board: move cards across columns to track progress. Gantt chart: lay tasks out on a timeline to see overlapping deadlines. Calendar board: view schedules by month and week. List board: see every item in a table, filter, and edit in bulk. Discussion board: open a thread per topic and talk it through to a decision. Grid board: place items freely on a two-axis matrix. Timetable board: fill weekly slots by day and period. Resource board: see workload per person or team and spot imbalancesThe grid, timetable, and resource boards are formats not offered by other major project management tools.Team chat built inEach workspace has chat channels, and every card has its own comment thread, so the conversation always stays next to the task. Mentions reach the right person, files and videos can be dropped straight into a message, and mentions, assignments, and due dates are collected in one inbox.Meeting recordings become minutesWhen a meeting recording is attached to a card, Pinateca transcribes it automatically, tells speakers apart, removes filler words, and produces minutes with key points, decisions, and next steps. Because the transcript is linked to the timeline of the video, a search hit can be played back from the exact moment it was said, across all of a team's workspaces. This feature is part of the Business plan at $19 per user per month.Work on boards from ChatGPT and ClaudeUsers can ask the AI assistant they already use, such as "Which cards are due this week?", and it answers by reading their Pinateca boards. Creating, editing, and moving cards all happen inside the conversation. Connecting only requires signing in to Pinateca and approving access; there is no API token to copy. The AI can only see what the signed-in user can see. Pinateca works with ChatGPT, claude, Claude Desktop, and Claude Code, and its public MCP (Model Context Protocol) endpoint lets teams connect their own AI agents as well.Zapier, n8n, and moving over from TrelloPinateca is listed in the Zapier app directory, connecting it to more than 8,000 tools, and offers an official n8n community node for self-hosted setups. Teams moving from Trello can import an exported file and keep their boards, cards, labels, and attachments. Imports are not limited by the free plan's board cap, so teams can move everything first and decide later.PricingSeats are counted as members who can edit; view-only guests are free.. Free: $0 for up to 5 people and 10 boards, with every board type and chat, and 1 GB of storage. Standard: $5 per user per month ($4 billed yearly), unlimited people and boards, 20 GB of storage. Business: $19 per user per month ($15 billed yearly), meeting recordings and automatic minutes, 200 GB of storage. Timesheet add-on: $9 per user per month ($7 billed yearly), work logs and reports for contractorsWorkspaces are unlimited at no extra cost, and people and boards are counted across all of a customer's workspaces."Our team has run a crowdsourcing marketplace for 22 years, and we have watched freelancers and clients juggle one tool for tasks, another for chat, and a spreadsheet for the schedule," said Hisashi Hirajo, CEO of LIFE SCAPE, K.K. "Pinateca puts all of that on one screen, and we decided not to hold any board type back behind a paywall, because a team should be able to try the view it needs before it pays."About LIFE SCAPE, K.K.LIFE SCAPE, K.K. is a Tokyo-based software company founded in 2004. For 22 years it has operated @SOHO, a Japanese crowdsourcing service with 300,000 registered users, and it develops SaaS products and macOS apps. Development of Pinateca began in April 2026, and the product launched about five months later.

Hisashi Hirajo

LIFE SCAPE, K.K.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pinateca Launches a Project Management Tool With Eight Board Types and Built-in Chat, All Included in the Free Plan News Provided By LIFE SCAPE, K.K. September 24, 2026, 12:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.