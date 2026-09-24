Six Arrested In Indore MD Drug Case, Over 55 Gm Contraband Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Sep 24 (IANS) The city police on Thursday arrested six people and seized more than 55 grams of MD drugs, with the investigation leading to an alleged supply link in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district.

The arrests took place after a dispute between young men and women erupted at a flat in Niranjanpur area under Lasudia police station. When police reached the flat, they allegedly found MD drugs in the possession of some of those present. Harsh Sharma (40), Rupali Rawal (25) and Rani Kaushal (33) were subsequently arrested.

During interrogation, the three allegedly admitted that they had procured the drugs from Shahzad Chaudhary, a resident of Malviya Nagar, and Mohammad Saddam of Krishna Bagh Colony.

Police then arrested Chaudhary and Saddam and questioned them about the source of the contraband. They allegedly revealed that the drugs were supplied by Sheikh Anas, a resident of Barod in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district."

“Based on the information provided by the accused, we contacted Anas and called him to Indore in connection with a drug deal, following which he was arrested," ACP Parag Saini told the press reporters.

According to police, Anas had earlier supplied MD drugs to several people in Indore. He is being questioned to identify other members of the alleged drug network and ascertain the extent of the supply chain. The arrests came just four days before Anas was scheduled to get married in Chandan Nagar.

Police said preparations for the wedding were underway at his residence when he was arrested.

Investigators are also examining the criminal antecedents of the accused. Police said that Rawal has previously been booked at Khajrana police station under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act, besides facing an attempt-to-murder case.

Chaudhary and Saddam also reportedly have previous criminal cases registered against them at Lasudia and Khajrana police stations.

Police are now tracing the source of the seized MD drugs and identifying other persons allegedly linked to the supply network in Indore.