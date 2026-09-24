Punjab's AAP Govt Should Address ED Issues Through Facts, Rather Than Allegations, Says BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 24 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Thursday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for describing the Enforcement Directorate's searches at several locations, including GMADA, as an act of political vendetta ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Dhillon said the AAP government should address the issues under investigation through facts and records rather than political allegations.“If there is nothing to hide, there is no reason to fear an investigation. The questions raised by the agency must be answered with documents and facts, not through press conferences and protests,” he said in a statement.

He alleged that the ED had repeatedly written to the Punjab Police seeking registration of a first information report (FIR), but the state government failed to act.

He also alleged that officials under scrutiny had avoided appearing before the agency.“If the ED has now taken up the investigation, why is the AAP government objecting? Calling every investigation politically motivated does not answer the substantive questions surrounding the case,” Dhillon said.

He said the issue of corruption in GMADA has itself been raised by Members of Parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party, and now the Aam Aadmi Party is staging a drama to hide its own dishonesty.

He said neither the BJP“conducts the work of investigating agencies nor does it declare anyone guilty. The law should take its own course, the truth should come out, and accountability of those involved in corruption must be ensured”.

Dhillon also condemned the unruly behaviour staged by the AAP activists outside the GMADA office in Mohali.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party had questioned the timing and nature of such action, saying that it raises serious questions when the state government is engaged in development work across the state.