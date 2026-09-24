Calcutta HC Flays EC For Withdrawing AISF's Symbol, Allotting It To Ritabrata-Led Trinamool Faction
AISF, with Nawsad Siddique, as the lone party representative in West Bengal Assembly, is contesting the Nandigram bypoll, scheduled on October 6.
However, this time, AISF will have to contest with "almirah" symbol, as the Nawsad Siddique-led party's earlier symbol of "envelop" had been allotted earlier this month by the ECI to Ritabrata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress faction, which has also been allotted the new name of "Democratic Trinamool Congress".
Earlier this week, Siddique approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the ECI decision on "envelop" symbol.
His contention was that there was no reason for withdrawal of the "envelop" symbol when he contested and got elected with that symbol from the Bhangar Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district twice, first in 2021 and then in 2026.
The matter came up for hearing at Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao on Thursday and during the hearing, Justice Rao criticised the Commission over the latter's decision on the "envelop" symbol.
Justice Rao asked why the ECI had chosen the 'envelope' symbol out of 183 available choices of "free symbols" to the Ritabrata-led Trinamool Congress faction, when the same symbol was already in use by the AISF.
Justice Rao also said that the Commission should have acted more fairly and said that such mid-election decisions created unnecessary confusion and also create burden on the Judiciary.
He added that the ECI should have kept the "envelop" symbol reserved instead of allotting it to another active political leader in the same election.
In his counterargument, the ECI's counsel said that unrecognised political parties like AISF do not hold a permanent right to a specific reserved symbol.
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