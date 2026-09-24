Homeless Disabled Man Shares His Only Banana With An Ox, His Kindness Wins Hearts Online - VIRAL VIDEO

An Instagram post from the account shankarbadi_food_and_travel_ garnered significant attention, accumulating 760,000 likes and 7,844 comments by September 6, 2026. The viral content, observed on instagram, was precisely captioned "Happiness#viral #best #trending #Shankar Badi 06 #food" and featured an act of kindness involving a man feeding an ox.

The post, dated September 6, 2026, quickly resonated across social media platforms, highlighting a moment of simple human connection and compassion. Viewers online expressed deep emotional responses to the interaction depicted in the video, drawn by its authentic portrayal of joy and empathy.

A Viral Moment of Kindness

The video showcased a man's profound happiness while feeding an ox. This seemingly simple act struck a chord with a large audience, drawing widespread appreciation for its message of empathy towards animals. The strategic inclusion of hashtags like "#viral" and "#trending" in the caption "Happiness#viral #best #trending #Shankar Badi 06 #food" likely contributed to its rapid dissemination. Online users particularly noted the "pure joy" exhibited by the individual as he provided food to the animal, a sentiment that fueled its massive engagement. The impressive figures of 760,000 likes underscore the vast reach and emotional impact of this genuine display of kindness.

Take a look at the video!

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A post shared by Shankar badi food and travel (@shankarbadi_food_and_travel_)

How Netizens Reacted!

One user wrote,“It been 20 year I watching this person at same one location.” Another user wrote,“He had nothing to give still he offered all he had and look at his pure soul and happiness in his face.” Another comment read,“Why am I smiling yet my eyes are full of tears?”