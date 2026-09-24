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Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $85,000 As Rally Loses Momentum

Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $85,000 As Rally Loses Momentum


2026-09-24 09:00:23
(MENAFN- Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's latest rally has lost momentum after reaching a high of $87,397 on Monday (September 21). The price pulled back sharply after stronger-than-expected PMI data pushed Treasury yields higher and flushed $125.9 million in long positions.

The flagship cryptocurrency is currently trading around $83,698, down 2.58% over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) Pulls Back After $87,000 Rejection

Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.

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