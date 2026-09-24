Europe Diabetes Devices Market Size & Trends By 2034

The Europe diabetes devices market size was valued at USD 10.13 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 10.97 billion in 2026 to USD 20.69 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

Diabetes occurs when the pancreas is unable to produce insulin from the blood. Increased blood sugar levels can lead to untreated diabetes. Diabetes drugs are used to treat diabetes specifically. The purpose of diabetic treatment is to raise blood glucose levels. Diabetes care gadgets are used to monitor blood glucose levels in diabetics. A continuous glucose monitor (CGM) is a medical device that tracks and monitors the blood glucose levels of diabetes patients throughout the day. This wearable device will benefit those with diabetes since it can help them manage their glucose levels. Diabetic monitoring equipment includes ketone metres, blood glucose meters, continuous glucose metres, insulin pumps, smart insulin pens, and diabetes management software. Glucose monitoring devices help patients maintain and control their glucose levels, improving their health.

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Automated Insulin Delivery Systems

Automated insulin delivery systems are becoming more relevant as people with type 1 diabetes seek better glucose control with less manual insulin adjustment. The transition toward hybrid closed-loop systems connects continuous glucose monitoring with insulin pumps and algorithms, with a real-world study of 2,284 users in Greece reporting average time in range of 75.4%. This shift supports wider use of automated insulin delivery across European diabetes care.

Mobile App Integration with Diabetes Devices

Mobile app integration is improving diabetes management by connecting glucose sensors, insulin pumps, and digital health platforms through smartphone-based interfaces. The transition toward app-connected devices allows patients and clinicians to review glucose data and treatment information remotely, while a European real-world study of a hybrid closed-loop app with a continuous glucose monitor and insulin pump reported 72.6% average time in range among 100 users. This integration supports more continuous monitoring and personalized diabetes management.

Need for Better Glycemic Monitoring in Older Adults and Availability of Wearable Glucose Monitoring Devices Drive Market

Older adults with diabetes often require regular glucose monitoring to support medication management and reduce the risk of glucose fluctuations monitoring devices can support patients with limited dexterity, vision, or mobility and reduce the burden of frequent finger-prick testing providers therefore have greater scope to use accessible glucose-monitoring devices for elderly patients in hospitals and home-care settings example, continuous glucose monitors can provide repeated glucose readings without requiring a finger-stick test for every measurement use of age-friendly monitoring solutions supports device adoption across Europe.

Wearable glucose monitors provide continuous or frequent glucose readings through sensors placed on or under the skin monitoring gives patients and healthcare professionals more information on glucose patterns than occasional blood glucose checks availability of products such as Abbott's FreeStyle Libre and Dexcom's continuous glucose monitoring systems expands the range of monitoring options across European healthcare settings and outpatient diabetes care can benefit from these devices because patients can monitor glucose levels during daily activities availability of wearable systems supports the European supply of advanced diabetes-monitoring devices.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements and Patient Concerns About Device Accuracy and Safety Restrain Market Expansion

Stringent regulatory requirements involve extensive clinical evidence, safety testing, quality checks, and documentation before diabetes devices reach the European market requirements increase development costs and extend approval timelines, particularly for innovative monitoring and delivery devices. This regulatory burden can delay product launches and limit the pace of new-device adoption.

Patient concerns about device accuracy and safety can reduce confidence in glucose monitors, insulin delivery systems, and other diabetes technologies. Concerns about inaccurate readings, device failures, or incorrect insulin delivery can make some patients reluctant to adopt newer devices. This hesitation can limit device uptake and slow market expansion.

Expansion of Diabetes Devices in Home Healthcare and Diabetes Device Training and Support Services Offers Growth Opportunities

Home-care providers, diabetes device manufacturers, and healthcare organizations are key beneficiaries, as home-based diabetes management reduces dependence on frequent clinic visits. Home-use devices create revenue through direct device sales, monitoring services, patient-support packages, and long-term care programs. Companies such as Abbott and Dexcom have products designed for diabetes management outside traditional clinical settings.

Device manufacturers, hospitals, and diabetes-care providers are key beneficiaries, as patients and caregivers need guidance on proper device use and diabetes management and support programs create revenue through education services, onboarding packages, technical assistance, and maintenance support. Companies such as Medtronic provide patient education and support services alongside diabetes-management devices.

Device Interoperability Gaps and Slow Adoption by Healthcare Professionals Hinders Growth

Differences in data formats and connectivity between glucose monitors, insulin pumps, apps, and clinical systems can make integration difficult. This can slow adoption of connected diabetes devices and increase development requirements for manufacturers

Limited time, training, infrastructure, and workload pressures can make healthcare professionals slower to incorporate digital diabetes technologies into routine care. WHO identified these factors as barriers to digital-health adoption across Europe.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices support regular glucose measurement and help patients monitor and manage their blood glucose levels. Insulin Delivery Devices enable insulin administration through devices such as insuli pens, syringes, and pumps, supporting ongoing diabetes management.

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Hospital Pharmacies provide diabetes devices through hospital-based healthcare systems and support patients receiving treatment and follow-up care. Retail Pharmacies offer convenient access to commonly used diabetes monitoring and management devices. Diabetes Clinics/Centers provide specialized diabetes care along with device guidance, training, and monitoring support. Online Pharmacies provide convenient access to diabetes devices through digital ordering and home delivery. Others include additional channels that distribute diabetes devices to patients and healthcare providers.

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The Europe Diabetes Devices Market accounted for the largest regional share of 28.35% in 2025. The region benefits from a large diabetic population and established healthcare infrastructure. Increasing adoption of glucose monitoring and insulin delivery devices further supports market growth.

UK In England, official projections indicate that the number of people with diabetes could reach 4.9 million by 2035, equivalent to about 9.7% of the adult population, supporting future demand for diabetes monitoring and management devices. Germany The Robert Koch Institute projects that diagnosed type 2 diabetes prevalence in Germany could rise from 8.6% in 2022 to 16.1% by 2050, with cases increasing from 6.05 million to 11.01 million if current incidence and excess-mortality trends remain unchanged, supporting future demand for diabetes devices. France Santé publique France reports that 7.1% of French adults aged 18–79 reported having diabetes in 2024, while the incidence of type 1 diabetes is increasing by an average of 4% annually, indicating continued future demand for diabetes monitoring and treatment devices.

The Europe Diabetes Devices Market is moderately fragmented, with the market ecosystem comprising global medical device manufacturers, glucose monitoring companies, insulin delivery system providers, diabetes technology specialists, digital health companies, distributors, and regional medical-device suppliers leading players in the Europe Diabetes Devices Market include Dexcom, Medtronic, Insulet (Omnipod), Novo Nordisk, and Hoffmann-La Roche AG, with these five companies collectively accounting for approximately 65% of the overall European diabetes care devices market revenue based on publicly reported market-share.

Established players compete mainly through product reliability, clinical evidence, technological capabilities, regulatory compliance, broad product portfolios, manufacturing scale, reimbursement access, and distribution networks, while the market ecosystem includes emerging players that compete through connected devices, wearable monitoring, AI-enabled diabetes management, personalized solutions, cost efficiency, interoperability, and specialized patient-focused technologies.

Dexcom Medtronic Omnipod Novo Nordisk Hoffmann-La Roche AG Sanofi Rossmax Eli Lilly

July 2026: Insulet commercially launched the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System and Omnipod Discover in Spain, expanding access to its tubeless insulin delivery technology and data management platform in the European market. May 2026: QIAGEN announced plans to launch a fully automated Sample-to-Insight workflow for QuantiFERON testing in partnership with Inpeco, while expanding automation capabilities that support high-throughput diagnostic laboratories across Europe. (Excluded if focusing strictly on diabetes devices; include only if your scope covers broader diagnostic device infrastructure.) May 2025: Medtronic announced its intention to separate its Diabetes business into an independent publicly traded company, creating a dedicated diabetes technology company focused on accelerating innovation in insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitoring integration, and automated insulin delivery systems. May 2025: Abbott and Medtronic expanded the rollout of integrated continuous glucose monitoring compatibility across European markets, strengthening interoperability between Abbott's FreeStyle Libre technology and Medtronic's automated insulin delivery ecosystem.