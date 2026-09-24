Elliston Health Launches Concierge Medicine For Adults In New York City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Board-certified family medicine physician Dr. Jonathan Silberlicht joins Elliston Health as the practice expands its personalized, relationship based model beyond pediatrics

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elliston Health, the physician-owned healthcare practice behind Elliston Pediatrics, today announced the launch of Elliston Concierge Medicine, a membership-based primary care practice for adults in New York City. Dr. Jonathan Silberlicht, MD, AAFP, a board-certified family medicine physician with more than 15 years of experience, has joined Elliston Health to lead adult primary care for the new practice.

The launch marks the next chapter for Elliston Health, founded as Elliston Pediatrics in 2019 by pediatrician Dr. Andrew Elliston and registered nurse Heidi Meeker. After years of providing highly personalized pediatric care, the practice is extending its model to adults - an evolution driven in part by parents who wanted the same level of access, continuity and personalized care they had experienced for their children.

“Over the years, many of our pediatric families have asked us 'Can you create this for us, too?'” said Heidi Meeker, RN, Co-founder and CEO of Elliston Health.“Elliston Concierge Medicine is our answer. We've created a practice where physicians have the time to truly know their patients, where care is proactive rather than reactive, and where someone is helping connect the dots across a person's health. Dr. Silberlicht shares our philosophy, and we're thrilled to have him building this next chapter with us.”

At a time when primary care can mean weeks-long waits for appointments, brief visits and the burden of coordinating among multiple providers, Elliston Concierge Medicine is intentionally structured around smaller patient panels and greater physician access. Membership includes same-day and timely appointments, direct communication with the care team through secure messaging, phone and telemedicine, comprehensive care coordination, personalized wellness planning, and support with scheduling, medical records, referrals and prior authorizations.

The practice takes a preventive, whole-person approach to primary care, considering a patient's medical and family history, lifestyle, goals and evolving health needs. Care spans preventive medicine, chronic disease management, specialist coordination, nutrition and lifestyle guidance, as well as support for older adults navigating increasingly complex healthcare needs.

“The most effective primary care starts with knowing the person sitting in front of you, not just their chart or the reason they came in that day,” said Dr. Jonathan Silberlicht, Adult Primary Care Physician at Elliston Health.“When you have time to understand a patient's history, priorities and concerns, you can be more thoughtful about prevention, identify issues earlier and help people make informed decisions about their health. That kind of relationship is what drew me to Elliston Health and what I'm excited to build with our patients.”

Dr. Silberlicht brings more than 15 years of experience caring for patients across a range of healthcare settings. He earned his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed his residency in Urban Family Medicine at Beth Israel in New York. He later pursued fellowship training in Integrative Medicine through the Institute for Family Health and is also a certified medical acupuncturist.

Elliston Pediatrics will continue to provide concierge pediatric care from birth through adolescence, allowing Elliston Health to care for multiple generations of a family under one philosophy of care while remaining independently operated and physician owned.

Membership options vary based on patients' healthcare needs and level of care. Covered medical services are billed through insurance, and memberships include a complimentary Sollis Health membership for additional urgent and emergency care support.

Elliston Concierge Medicine is now accepting new members. To learn more about membership or request information, visit:

About Elliston Health

Elliston Health is an independently operated, physician-owned healthcare practice providing personalized, relationship-based care for families in New York City. Founded in 2019 by pediatrician Dr. Andrew Elliston and registered nurse Heidi Meeker, Elliston Health encompasses Elliston Pediatrics and Elliston Concierge Medicine. Its membership-based model is built around greater physician access, continuity, preventive care and thoughtful coordination across a patient's healthcare needs. For more information, visit and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Sara Davis

SED Communications

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at