Creative Health Care Insight Formalizes Strategic Partnership Model To Help Healthcare Organizations Build, Implement, And Sustain Workforce Development Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Creative Health Care Insight expands its approach beyond technology, pairing purpose-built software with healthcare consulting, education, and hands-on implementation support

NASHVILLE, TN, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Health Care Insight (CHCI) has just announced the formalization of its strategic partnership model, an expanded approach designed to help healthcare organizations build, implement and sustain workforce-development programs including initial competency, including TSAM®, ongoing competency, including the Donna Wright Competency Assessment ModelTM, career ladders, demographic data collection, peer feedback, mentoring, succession planning and preceptor development.



Many healthcare organizations still manage onboarding, competency assessment, professional advancement and workforce data across disconnected platforms, spreadsheets and manual processes. Adding another piece of software does not resolve that challenge on its own. Technology cannot decide what a workforce-development process should accomplish or how it should function inside a specific organization's culture and goals. Without healthcare-specific expertise, strategic direction, education and implementation support, even well-designed technology can be difficult for leaders, educators, and staff to adopt and sustain.



With that in mind, CHCI has positioned itself as a strategic healthcare workforce-development partner. The company begins each engagement with discussions to discover an organization's needs, challenges, culture, workforce and strategic priorities, not with a predetermined platform configuration. CHCI works alongside clients to assess current processes, clarify desired outcomes, design stronger workflows, configure the platform, educate users and support implementation from planning through go-live and beyond.



Through this partnership-focused model, clients gain access to CHCI's two integrated suites, the Competency Suite and the Professional Portfolio Suite, supported by exclusive healthcare-specific education, consulting, and implementation guidance available only to CHCI platform clients.



The Competency Suite brings initial and ongoing competency management into one connected platform. For initial competency and onboarding, CHCI is the only authorized provider of TSAM® implementation education and consulting, led by TSAM® Co-Innovator and CHCI Chief Clinical Education Consultant Dr. Ellen Joswiak. Organizations may also use the platform to support their preferred orientation approach, along with preceptor development and related workflows. For ongoing competency, CHCI is also the only platform authorized to digitally support the Donna Wright Competency Assessment ModelTM, with exclusive education and consulting available from model creator Donna Wright as needed in each organization.



“You can feel the passion that the CHCI team has for their areas of expertise. The genuine feeling is one of them truly wanting us to understand and succeed. They have such a great way of explaining concepts that make them easy to understand and not nearly as intimidating!” -Nurse Leader



The Professional Portfolio Suite includes customizable career ladder and professional advancement programs, DDCT® and ODF® data collection to support Magnet®, Pathway to Excellence®, and PTAP® efforts, peer feedback, mentoring, and succession planning. These solutions may be used independently or together to help organizations strengthen professional development, understand workforce needs, and create more intentional pathways for growth. As part of the recent consulting announcement, CHCI has developed a partnership with Creative Health Care Management, allowing platform clients to also access consulting and guidance from their Cultures of Excellence team. With more than 75 years of combined nursing excellence experience, the team supports Magnet®, Pathway to Excellence®, professional governance, mentoring, and broader workforce-development goals.



These exclusive relationships allow CHCI to bring together recognized workforce-development models, expert guidance, education, implementation support and technology through one strategic partnership.



“We are excited to introduce these new developments because they directly respond to what we have heard from healthcare organizations. Many shared that their existing systems provided technology but lacked the strategic guidance, healthcare expertise, and implementation support needed to make it truly successful. We decided to fix that gap by combining our flexible workforce-development platform with the consulting experts and the partnership organizations need to build, implement, and sustain meaningful solutions,” said Aaron Garner, CEO, Creative Health Care Insight.



About Creative Health Care Insight



Creative Health Care Insight (CHCI) is a healthcare workforce-development technology and strategic services company that helps organizations build, implement, and sustain solutions for onboarding, competency assessment, professional advancement, demographic data collection, peer feedback, mentoring, succession planning, and preceptor development. Through its integrated Competency Suite and Professional Portfolio Suite, CHCI combines purpose-built technology with healthcare expertise, strategic guidance, education, consulting, and hands-on implementation support. CHCI is the exclusive digital provider of the Donna Wright Competency Assessment ModelTM and the exclusive provider of education and consulting services for implementation of the Tiered Skills Acquisition Model. Learn more at .



Media Contact:



Aaron Garner, CEO



Creative Health Care Insight



484-706-0522



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MAGNET®, Magnet Recognition Program®, ANCC Magnet Recognition®, Journey to Magnet Excellence®, Pathway to Excellence® Program, Pathway to Excellence in Long Term Care®, Demographic Data Collection Tool®, DDCT®, Practice Transition Accreditation Program® (PTAP) are registered trademarks of the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). The products and services of Creative Health Care Insight are neither sponsored nor endorsed by ANCC. All rights reserved. The content presented in here is the expressed opinion of the author/presenter and not that of the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).



CONTACT: Creative Health Care Insight 1 Vantage Way c 250 Nashville TN 37228 United States 484-706-0522