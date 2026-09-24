Plainid Mentioned In The 2026 Gartner® Innovation Insight Report On IVIP & IAM Augmentation Vendors Disrupting Light IGA

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We believe PlainID's mention in this report confirms that static roles and legacy IGA tools leave critical blind spots across complex agentic AI environments

- Gal Helemski, Co-founder and CPO of PlainIDTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK – September 24, 2026 – PlainID, the market-leading Runtime Authorization Platform and identity leader built for the AI era, today announced its mention in the Gartner report, Innovation Insight: IVIP and IAM Augmentation Vendors Are Disrupting Light IGA.The report, published on 11 September 2026 by Gartner analysts Brian Guthrie and Rebecca Archambault, explores how Identity Visibility and Intelligence Platforms (IVIP) and IAM augmentation vendors are reshaping the identity governance and administration (IGA) market through advanced functionality, real-time visibility, and dynamic policy control. In the report, PlainID is mentioned as one of the example vendors which provide“IAM hygiene focus exposing complex identity, account, role, group and entitlement relationships that can uncover blind spots and enable IAM data cleanup.”According to the Gartner report, "IVIP represents a new category of IAM tools that significantly enhances the feasibility of achieving comprehensive visibility. IVIP has become a foundational technology for aggregating, normalizing, and analyzing identities across cloud, on-premises, and software-as-a-service environments."The report highlights that "As enterprises adopt agentic artificial intelligence, continuous and intelligent visibility into human, machine, and agent identities is becoming increasingly critical." Furthermore, Gartner notes that "Organizations that leverage IVIP capabilities will achieve up to 60% greater efficiency, visibility, compliance and governance compared to what was previously possible with traditional light IGA offerings.""We believe our inclusion in this Gartner Innovation Insight report confirms what modern security teams experience every day: static roles and legacy IGA tools leave critical blind spots across complex multi-cloud and agentic AI environments," said Gal Helemski, Co-Founder and CPO at PlainID. "Authentication and static governance only get you so far. To truly secure the enterprise, organizations must go beyond who gets in and gain continuous, real-time visibility over what every human, machine, and AI agent can access, do, and expose. PlainID's Runtime Authorization Platform provides the unified control plane and authorization graph needed to eliminate standing privileges, streamline governance, and enforce dynamic policy at machine speed."PlainID's Runtime Authorization Platform addresses the core challenges highlighted in the report by decoupling authorization management from application code and runtime enforcement:- Expose Hidden Identity Blind Spots: Leverage PlainID's Authorization Graph to map, normalize, and visualize complex identity, entitlement, and policy relationships across hybrid, multi-cloud, and SaaS environments.- Govern Human, Machine, and AI Agent Identities: Enforce dynamic, context-aware authorization controls across all identity types, ensuring autonomous AI agents operate strictly within bounded guardrails.- Enforce Zero Standing Privileges (ZSP): Replace static, over-privileged permissions with real-time access decisions evaluated at the exact millisecond of request.- Achieve Continuous Auditability & Compliance: Deliver plain-language, explainable audit trails and automated compliance reporting to reduce administrative overhead and accelerate governance maturity.Source: Gartner, "Innovation Insight: IVIP and IAM Augmentation Vendors Are Disrupting Light IGA," Brian Guthrie, Rebecca Archambault, 11 September 2026.Gartner DisclaimerGARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About PlainIDPlainID is the identity leader built for the AI era. As the only enterprise Runtime Authorization Platform, PlainID controls what every identity-human, non-human, and AI agent-can access, do, and expose. Through centralized policy management and distributed enforcement, PlainID enables Fortune 500 enterprises to achieve zero standing privileges, complete auditability, and policy changes enforced in under 60 seconds. Securing over 35 million identities globally and trusted by major financial, healthcare, and technology firms, PlainID is pioneering the missing enforcement layer of Identity Security. To learn more visit:

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PlainID Mentioned in the 2026 Gartner® Innovation Insight Report on IVIP & IAM Augmentation Vendors Disrupting Light IGA News Provided By PlainID September 24, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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