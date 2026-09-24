Fuel50 Launches Task Intelligence To Drive Responsible Work Redesign In The Age Of AI

Fuel50 Task Intelligence

New capability shows how work is changing task by task - and connects those insights to skills, workforce planning, learning, mobility, and redeployment

- Anne Fulton, CEO and Founder, Fuel50LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fuel50, the award-winning Workforce Transformation Platform, today announced the release of Task Intelligence, a new capability that helps HR, workforce, and business leaders understand how artificial intelligence is changing work inside roles-and decide what should happen next.AI is not changing work role by role, but rather task by task. A marketer may still be a marketer, and a recruiter may still be a recruiter, but the work inside those roles is shifting. Research, drafting, analysis, coordination, decision-making, coaching, and relationship management are increasingly shared between people and AI.Fuel50's Task Intelligence gives leaders a clearer view of that change. It surfaces the tasks inside roles, classifies each task according to the appropriate balance of human and AI contribution, and rolls those insights across roles, functions, and business units.“Most organizations know AI is changing work, but they still lack a practical way to see what is happening inside roles and what to do next,” said Anne Fulton, CEO and Founder of Fuel50.“Task Intelligence helps leaders move beyond blunt automation scores. It shows where AI can create capacity, where people and AI should work together, and where human judgment, trust, accountability, creativity, and development remain strategically important.”Many approaches to AI and work focus on a single question: Can AI perform this task?Fuel50's Task Intelligence expands the conversation to include the questions HR and workforce leaders need to answer:Should this task be automated?Should AI assist or collaborate with people?Has AI already changed the way this work is performed?What human contribution creates value?What skills will people need next?Where should the organization begin?The capability uses Fuel50's Task Agency Scale to classify work across four interpretable modes:Automated: Work that can be performed primarily by AI or technology.Assisted: Work where AI supports a person's contribution.Collaborative: Work performed through meaningful collaboration between people and AI.Strategically Human: Work where human judgment, trust, accountability, creativity, relationships, or development are central to the value created.The goal is not necessarily to move as much work as possible toward automation. The goal is to help organizations create the highest-value combination of human and AI contribution.Task Intelligence helps leaders:See the tasks that make up roles instead of reducing roles to a single automation rating.Identify potential automation tasks without labeling entire roles as automated.Highlight Strategically Human work that should be protected and developed.Understand task patterns across roles, functions, and business units.Inform role redesign and workforce planning.Identify emerging capability needs as task mixes change.Connect task-level insights to skills, learning, internal mobility, reskilling, and redeployment.Task Intelligence is built on Fuel50's existing Skills Intelligence and Talent Marketplace foundation. This allows leaders to connect changing work to practical workforce actions in the same environment - rather than leaving task analysis isolated in a strategy presentation or point solution.“Skills tell you what people can do. Tasks show how those capabilities are applied in real work and how that work is changing,” said Fulton.“When you bring the two together, leaders can make more grounded decisions about role design, capability investment, learning, mobility, and redeployment.”Task Intelligence forms part of Fuel50's broader Workforce Transformation direction, alongside Skills Intelligence, and Talent Marketplace capabilities.The capability is designed to work alongside existing HCM environments and workforce systems. It adds a task-level decision layer that helps organizations interpret how work is changing and connect those insights to their existing skills and talent practices.Fuel50 is deliberately taking a responsible approach to work redesign. Task Intelligence is designed to support leader judgment, not replace it. It is not a workforce-reduction engine, a process-mining system, or an autonomous people-decision platform.“Human potential is not what remains after automation,” said Fulton.“It is what converts AI capacity into business value. The organizations that benefit most from AI will be the ones that create capacity while protecting the human capability needed to lead, decide, build trust, and grow. Fuel50 uniquely helps transformation leaders see where AI creates capacity and where people create greater value. Those choices will shape not only the future of work, but the contribution people continue to make to the future of humanity.”For more information about Task Intelligence, click here.About Fuel50Fuel50 is the Workforce Transformation Platform powering how enterprises understand, activate, and evolve their talent.Built for enterprises transforming with people-not around them-Fuel50 helps organizations see workforce capability, gaps, aspirations, and internal potential, then move employees into the roles, projects, learning, mentoring, and career pathways the business needs next.With Fuel50, organizations can reinvent, redeploy, retain, and reactivate talent at scale while building more agile, resilient, and future-ready workforces.

Ashley Levesque

Fuel50

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Fuel50 Launches Task Intelligence to Drive Responsible Work Redesign in the Age of AI News Provided By Fuel50 September 24, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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