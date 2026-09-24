Remedio Appoints John Addeo Vice President Of Channels And Brett Hayes Vice President Of Customer Success

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New leaders will scale Remedio's global partner ecosystem and customer success as enterprise adoption for autonomous exposure remediation accelerates

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Remedio, the pioneer in autonomous exposure remediation and AI posture management, today announced the appointments of John Addeo as Vice President of Channels and Brett Hayes as Vice President of Customer Success. Remedio is the only platform that safely fixes misconfigurations and vulnerabilities across endpoints, servers, networking devices, and enterprise AI agents. Coming on the heels of rapid adoption by Fortune 500 enterprises, Addeo and Hayes will scale the global partner ecosystem and post-deployment customer outcomes.“We've experienced significant growth over the past year as more companies look to autonomously remediate risks across their environments,” said CEO Tal Kollender.“John has spent two decades turning partner programs into revenue engines in security. Brett brings the discipline of making sure every deployment delivers measurable risk reduction. Together they will help us scale the ecosystem and customer outcomes required for the next stage of Remedio's growth.”John Addeo joins Remedio with more than 20 years leading channels, alliances, and revenue teams across cybersecurity and enterprise technology, including HackerOne, Rapid7, Red Hat, and Dimension Data. Most recently he led the global channel and strategic partner go-to-market function at HackerOne, driving revenue through resellers, cloud marketplaces, and technology alliances. Previously, as Chief Revenue Officer at Netsurion, he oversaw sales, marketing, and customer success and guided the company through a private equity exit. At Remedio, he will build and scale the company's global channel and alliances program.“Security teams don't have a shortage of findings. They have a shortage of ways to get them closed,” said Vice President of Channels John Addeo.“Partners need solutions their customers can operationalize, and that's exactly what Remedio is built to do, turn findings into action and close them at scale. Security teams have no shortage of findings. What they need is a way to close them at scale.”Brett Hayes is an accomplished executive with more than a decade of experience building and scaling customer success in cybersecurity. Prior to Remedio, Brett spent nearly 11 years at Tenable, where he held a series of leadership roles and most recently served as a Director of Customer Success, where he was a key architect as the company grew from $80 million to more than $1 billion in annual recurring revenue. At Remedio, he will lead customer onboarding, adoption, and lifecycle success across the global enterprise base.“Customers do not invest in security platforms to generate more findings. They invest to reduce risk. What attracted me to Remedio is the ability to turn that promise into measurable outcomes, helping customers move faster from exposure to verified remediation while protecting business continuity.” said Vice president of Customer Success Brett Hayes.About RemedioRemedio is the leading preemptive cybersecurity platform built to eliminate the gap between detecting risk and actually fixing it. From legacy infrastructure to modern AI agents, Remedio autonomously resolves misconfigurations, patches vulnerabilities, and enforces continuous compliance with zero-disruption and instant rollback. Securing over 3 million devices for more than 300 global enterprises, including Amazon, Colgate-Palmolive, and Ulta Beauty, Remedio transforms security posture from a manual burden into an automated advantage. Bootstrapped to profitability by CEO and founder Tal Kollender in 2019, Remedio is now fueled by a $65M Series A led by Bessemer Venture Partners, alongside TLV Partners and Picture Capital. Learn more at .

Kari Porter

Scout Lab

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Remedio Appoints John Addeo Vice President of Channels and Brett Hayes Vice President of Customer Success News Provided By Remedio September 24, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry



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