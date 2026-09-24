Princeton Theological Seminary To Host Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde For Conversation On Courageous Leadership

Princeton Theological Seminary will host the Episcopal Bishop of Washington, D.C., for a discussion, book signing, and reception.

The leader of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington and NYT bestselling author, Budde to discuss moments of faith and bravery

- Rev. Dr. Anne Stewart, MDiv '08, Princeton Theological SeminaryPRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Princeton Theological Seminary will host the Episcopal Bishop of Washington, D.C., for a discussion, book signing, and reception on Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m.,“How We Learn to Be Brave: A Conversation with Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde.”In a discussion moderated by Rev. Dr. Anne Stewart, MDiv '08, Executive Vice President and Project Director of Iron Sharpening Iron, Budde will reflect on how leaders can act with courage, compassion, and conviction.“Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde offers one of the most compelling public voices on faith and moral witness today,” Stewart said.“We are honored to welcome her to Princeton Seminary for a conversation about the courage that leadership requires to face decisive moments with wisdom and grace.”The event is open to the public and will be held at Princeton Theological Seminary's Wright Library, 25 Library Pl, Princeton, New Jersey, 08540. Register to attend here.The event is sponsored by Princeton Seminary's Iron Sharpening Iron program for executive leadership and the Center for Theology, Women, and Gender.“A core conviction of Iron Sharpening Iron is that there's no one right way to lead,” said Thais Carter, Director for Strategic Initiatives and Associate Director of Iron Sharpening Iron.“Bishop Budde offers a powerful example of what it looks like to face difficult moments and respond with integrity and authenticity. I hope attendees leave thinking about leadership not simply as a title or a role, but as something each of us can live into - from wherever we are and as we are - especially in the moments we can't predict or control.”About Bishop Mariann Edgar BuddeBudde is The New York Times bestselling author of How We Learn to Be Brave: Decisive Moments in Life and Faith. She is the spiritual leader for the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, which includes the congregations and Episcopal schools in the District of Columbia and four Maryland counties. The first woman elected to this position, she also serves as the chair of the Protestant Episcopal Cathedral Foundation, which stewards the ministries of the Washington National Cathedral and Cathedral schools.Many Americans were introduced to Budde on January 21, 2025, during her Inauguration Day prayer service when she implored the president“to have mercy on the people in our country who are scared now” - members of the LGBTQIA+ community to immigrants and refugees. The moment was called“an extraordinary act of public resistance” by The New York Times.###Media & RegistrationMembers of the media are welcome. To RSVP or request interviews, please contact Linda Romano at....About Princeton Theological SeminaryFounded in 1812, Princeton Theological Seminary equips women and men for faithful, compassionate, and competent leadership in ministry, academia, and public life - preparing them to serve Christ with integrity, scholarship and joy.

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Princeton Theological Seminary to Host Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde for Conversation on Courageous Leadership News Provided By Princeton Theological Seminary September 24, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Religion



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