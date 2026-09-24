Loyal Source Government Services Names Cassie Katz Chief Marketing Officer

Cassie Katz, Chief Marketing Officer

GovCon marketing and communications executive joins from the Professional Services Council as Loyal Source elevates marketing into an enterprise growth function

- Heath Starr, Chief Growth Officer at Loyal SourceORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Loyal Source Government Services, a privately held healthcare, workforce, technology, and mission-support partner to federal, state, local, and commercial clients, today announced the appointment of Cassie Katz as Chief Marketing Officer.The appointment marks an important evolution for Loyal Source: marketing will operate as a growth function, connecting market intelligence, brand, communications, client engagement, and business development around the missions the company supports. Katz will lead that work as Loyal Source sharpens its voice in the federal market and expands awareness of the healthcare and mission capabilities it delivers nationwide and abroad.“Cassie understands the federal market from the industry's own table,” said Heath Starr, Chief Growth Officer of Loyal Source Government Services.“Her experience helping government and industry better understand one another in service to the American people will translate directly into how we will listen to federal clients, communicate our capabilities, and align our investments with the outcomes their missions require. Marketing at Loyal Source is not a support activity-it is an accountable engine for growth, trust, and client value.”As Chief Marketing Officer, Katz will build Loyal Source's enterprise marketing, communications, and public relations platform; strengthen the company's position in government services and healthcare solutions; and support growth through integrated campaigns and measurable market insights. She will also help translate Loyal Source's operating scale and capabilities into clear, mission-relevant value for federal customers and industry partners.“Government and industry do their best work when they begin with the mission, speak clearly about the challenge, and build trust through performance,” said Katz.“I am honored to join Loyal Source at a moment when the company has the scale, agility, and commitment to make an even greater difference for federal clients and the people they serve. My focus will be to ensure our marketing reflects that responsibility, creates meaningful connections, and helps turn Loyal Source's capabilities into measurable mission impact.”Katz joins Loyal Source from the federal contracting industry's leading trade association, the Professional Services Council, where she rose from Director to Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Her tenure included launching new conferences, modernizing communications platforms and processes, expanding executive thought leadership, and creating programs that brought federal leaders and industry executives together around shared challenges.Katz brings 20 years of experience spanning B2B and business-to-government marketing, strategic communications, public affairs, partnerships, and business development. Before joining PSC, she held business development and marketing roles with global public relations and communications agencies. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Maryland, a Certificate in Political Journalism from Georgetown University, and a Design Thinking Certificate of Distinction from the Stanford University Design Thinking Lab.About Loyal Source Government ServicesLoyal Source Government Services is an Orlando-based, privately held healthcare, workforce, technology, and mission-support company serving federal, state, local, and commercial clients. Founded in 2009, Loyal Source delivers clinical services, Veteran health capabilities, workforce solutions, global mission support, and technology-enabled operations designed to improve outcomes in mission-critical environments. Guided by its mission to advance the nation's health, Loyal Source is committed to delivering elite clinical services and pioneering innovative solutions that elevate care, readiness, and outcomes.Media ContactLoyal Source Government Services...

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Loyal Source Government Services Names Cassie Katz Chief Marketing Officer News Provided By Loyal Source September 24, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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