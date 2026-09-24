Trucare Plus Brings Doctor Visits Directly To Patients' Doorsteps In Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TruCare Plus, a home healthcare provider based in Dubai, is changing that by sending licensed doctors directly to patients at home, hotels, or offices, around the clock, every day of the year.The concept itself isn't new. House calls were once a normal part of medicine before clinics and hospitals became the default. TruCare Plus has rebuilt that model for a modern city, using phone calls and WhatsApp messages instead of a knock on the door, supported by a network of doctors who can be dispatched at short notice across Dubai.Why the demand existsDubai is a fast-paced city with many working professionals, transient visitors, and older residents who may not have a support system nearby. For someone with a sudden fever at 2 a.m., a business traveler stuck in a hotel with food poisoning, or an elderly parent who finds it difficult to reach a clinic, getting care can be more complicated than it should be. Traffic, parking, appointment wait times, and the discomfort of traveling while unwell all add friction to something simple: seeing a doctor.TruCare Plus says its service is designed to remove that friction. Instead of patients traveling to the doctor, the doctor comes to them. The company estimates that staff can usually arrive within about 30 minutes, depending on location and traffic conditions.How the booking process worksThe process is designed to be simple, so an unwell person doesn't have to navigate a complicated system. It starts with a call or WhatsApp message to the company's support line, staffed at all hours. The patient, or someone calling for them, shares basic details such as symptoms, preferred consultation language, and the location where care is needed, whether a residence, hotel, or workplace.From there, the company then selects the appropriate service, which may include a general doctor visit, pediatric consultation, urgent same-day appointment, IV drip, or home lab test. A doctor is assigned and sent to the patient's location. There, the doctor conducts a full consultation, similar to a clinic visit, and can provide treatment, issue prescriptions, arrange follow-up tests, or organize required medications.Who the service is designed forTruCare Plus serves a few groups of patients who make up a large share of its calls. Elderly residents are one, particularly those who find regular trips to a clinic physically difficult or prefer treatment in a familiar setting. Busy professionals are another; someone managing a demanding work schedule may not have time to sit in a waiting room but can take a short break to see a doctor at their desk or in a meeting room. Tourists and hotel guests form a third group, especially as falling ill in an unfamiliar city without knowledge of the local healthcare system can be stressful. More generally, anyone dealing with fever, flu symptoms, minor infections, or mobility issues may benefit from the service.Beyond the doctor visitWhile the doctor on call service is the most visible part of what TruCare Plus offers, it isn't the only one. The company provides a wider range of home healthcare services, delivered at the patient's location rather than requiring a facility visit.This includes home lab testing, where blood and diagnostic samples are collected on-site and sent for analysis, as well as IV drip therapy for hydration, vitamins, or recovery. The company also provides doctor at home services for patients recovering from injury or surgery, nursing care, full-body health checkups, and private STD testing at home for those seeking convenience and discretion.About TruCare PlusTruCare Plus Healthcare LLC is a Dubai-based home healthcare agency offering medical services at homes, hotels, and offices. Its DHA-licensed doctors, physiotherapists, and nurses offer multilingual care. TruCare Plus provides doctor-on-call, home lab tests, IV therapy, physiotherapy, nursing care, STD testing, and health checks. It is NABIDH-registered and operates 24/7, 365 days a year.Contact UsTruCare Plus Healthcare LLCAl Attar Business Center Building, Al Barsha 1st, Dubai, UAEToll-Free: 800 70 20Phone: +971 544 855 866 / +971 4 225 5116Website: trucareplus

Mohammad Ali

Trucare Plus Home Healthcare LLC

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TruCare Plus Brings Doctor Visits Directly to Patients' Doorsteps in Dubai News Provided By Trucare Plus Home Healthcare LLC September 24, 2026, 12:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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