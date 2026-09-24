Mercuridash Now Available In The Microsoft Marketplace

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy MercuriDash through Microsoft Marketplace

- Rita Sheth

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MercuriDash today announced the availability of MercuriDash in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. MercuriDash customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

MercuriDash is a product decision intelligence platform for consumer brands across fashion, beauty, homeware, and food and beverage. Product teams have no shortage of data, but often fail to apply it effectively when making product decisions, meaning weaker products progress while stronger ones are overlooked. MercuriDash addresses this by bringing together relevant context and evaluating each concept against brand alignment, market sentiment, feasibility, commercial constraints and strategic goals, so teams can make a more informed product decision before significant spend is committed. MercuriDash then helps teams come together in one workflow, compare options and trade-offs and identify what to progress, improve, replace or stop before production, inventory and launch spend are committed.

Agents support the decision process by understanding the brand, gathering relevant evidence, evaluating and comparing concepts, surfacing improvements and carrying learning into future decisions. The team remains in control throughout, with each decision and its rationale recorded for transparency and continuity. MercuriDash learns from team preferences, decisions, workflow and real sales outcomes over time, so both decision quality and efficiency improve with use.

The Marketplace offer includes three plans. Studio is designed for solo founders and small teams. Brand adds the full agent set, custom private evidence sources and additional seats. House adds multi-brand separate workspaces, and the process learning model to optimize decision making efficiency for larger organisations operating across multiple brands or business units.

MercuriDash runs on Microsoft Azure. Customers sign in with Microsoft Entra ID and subscriptions are provisioned, billed and managed through Microsoft Marketplace, so customers can activate MercuriDash on their existing Microsoft billing relationship.

"Product teams are drowning in data but rarely use it effectively to evaluate concepts before spend is committed, so weak products progress and strong ones never surface early enough," said Rita Sheth, Founder and CEO, MercuriDash. "MercuriDash fixes that with workflows that collect, synthesize, and apply relevant intelligence and context to every concept, so teams compare options and trade-offs and make informed decisions about product before committing spend. Building on Microsoft Azure means customers get that in an environment their IT and procurement teams already trust, and our learning models mean every decision makes the next one smarter."

"We're pleased to welcome MercuriDash to Microsoft Marketplace," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products."

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

About MercuriDash

MercuriDash is a product decision intelligence platform for consumer brands across fashion, beauty, homeware and food and beverage, used by teams to decide what to make, change, extend or stop.

Rita Sheth

MercuriDash

+44 7782 760032

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MercuriDash Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace News Provided By MercuriDash September 24, 2026, 12:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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