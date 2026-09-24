LCR Capital Partners Continues Strong Momentum With Project Approvals, Investor Milestones, And Portfolio Expansion

LCR continues to build on its strong momentum in 2026, announcing a series of milestones that reinforce the firm's leadership in the EB-5 industry.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LCR Capital Partners, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, continues to build on its strong momentum in 2026, announcing a series of milestones that reinforce the firm's leadership in the EB-5 industry. From new project launches and USCIS approvals to investor green card milestones, LCR remains focused on delivering successful outcomes for clients at every stage of the EB-5 journey.Over the past several months, LCR has expanded its portfolio with new EB-5 offerings spanning hospitality, mixed-use development, infrastructure, and master-planned communities. These projects provide investors with a diverse selection of opportunities while maintaining LCR's emphasis on high-quality developers, strong job creation, and thoughtful project structuring.At the same time, investors across multiple LCR-sponsored projects continue to receive I-526E petition approvals, allowing families to move forward in the immigration process, while others have reached the final stage by obtaining I-829 approvals and permanent US green cards. LCR has also continued returning investor capital as EB-5 loans mature, demonstrating the firm's commitment to managing investments through the full EB-5 life cycle.Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners, commented:“One of the things we're most proud of at LCR is that we're supporting our clients through every phase of the EB-5 process. While launching new projects is important, what truly defines success is seeing families receive their approvals, obtain permanent green cards, and ultimately have their invested capital returned. Those milestones reflect years of careful project selection, disciplined fund management, and an unwavering commitment to our clients.”LCR also recently participated in the 2026 IIUSA Industry Forum in Washington, D.C., which brought together EB-5 industry leaders, regional centers, and policymakers to discuss the future of the EB-5 program. The event highlighted continued industry collaboration as stakeholders work to strengthen and modernize the program.Among the most important topics discussed-and one that remains top of mind for investors worldwide-is the September 30 grandfathering deadline established under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act. Families considering the EB-5 program continue to seek guidance on how the deadline may affect future eligibility, making timely planning more important than ever.Suresh Rajan, founder and executive chairman of LCR Capital Partners, added,“This has been an exciting period for LCR because we're seeing progress across every aspect of our business. We're introducing new investment opportunities, celebrating meaningful immigration milestones for our clients, returning capital as projects mature, and continuing to participate in important industry discussions that shape the future of EB-5. As we approach the September 30 grandfathering deadline, our focus remains on helping families make informed decisions while providing investment opportunities that combine strong fundamentals with successful immigration outcomes.”With continued project approvals, successful investor outcomes, and an expanding portfolio, LCR Capital Partners remains committed to providing thoughtful, well-structured EB-5 opportunities for families around the world. The firm has worked with more than 1,200 clients from over 50 countries and has established a successful track record of clients receiving both permanent green cards and the return of their invested capital.About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by investing in a project approved by the US government that creates new American jobs.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners is a private advisory services firm that serves families interested in US Green Cards by Investment. Headquartered in Westport, CT, and founded in 2012, LCR has assisted over 1,200 clients in moving to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa. The US government's EB-5 program grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the US economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has a global presence with teams in cities across North America, South America, Europe, India, and the Middle East and with coverage for Southeast Asia and Africa.

Ana Elisa Bezerra

LCR Capital Partners

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LCR Capital Partners Continues Strong Momentum with Project Approvals, Investor Milestones, and Portfolio Expansion News Provided By LCR Capital September 24, 2026, 12:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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