Ticketscandy Makes All Apps Free While Keeping Its 0.9% Ticketing Fee

Ticketing apps updates

TicketsCandy removes app subscription fees and adds five updates to help organizers cut costs, simplify checkout, and manage event sales.

- Dmitry YarchukLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TicketsCandy has removed monthly subscription fees from all its apps while maintaining the market's lowest ticketing fee at 0.9%. The move removes a source of recurring revenue for the company and gives event organizers access to more tools without another monthly bill.The change arrives as organizers prepare for fall festivals, haunted attractions, theater productions, and the busy season for holiday event ticket sales. Alongside the fee removal, TicketsCandy has released five updates that help organizers manage pricing, simplify checkout, and track which promotions lead to sales.With its standard ticketing fee set at 0.9%, TicketsCandy had relied partly on $9.95 monthly subscriptions for certain apps to help support the platform. Removing those charges takes its approach to lower costs a step further. Organizers can now choose apps based on what their events need instead of what their monthly software budget allows.“We kept our ticketing fee at 0.9% and used app subscriptions to help support the platform,” said Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy.“Giving up that recurring income is a real decision for our business. But those monthly charges are real costs for organizers too. We want them to keep more from every event and have access to the tools that help them run it.”For a seasonal attraction, the benefit goes beyond a smaller bill. Staff can explore useful apps before opening weekend without starting a paid subscription. A small theater can add tools for its box office or marketing without weighing each feature against another recurring charge.The five accompanying updates bring that same focus to everyday event work.Organizers can now set a different public language for each event. A cultural center hosting English-language and Spanish-language programs can choose the appropriate setting for each audience under one account. New events inherit the account's default language, so organizers only need to make a change when an event calls for it.Custom Questions can now collect an answer once per order instead of repeating the question for every ticket. A family buying six festival tickets can answer“How did you hear about us?” once. Organizers can still collect individual details for each attendee when needed. This keeps useful information flowing to event teams while giving buyers less typing to do. Keeping only essential questions at the ticket level can make group purchases easier to complete.Tracking Links now support an organizer's own website when it includes the TicketsCandy ticket widget. A festival can send visitors directly to its website and still measure the visits, orders, items sold, and sales from each link. Separate links for newsletters, ads, and community partners can show which efforts bring in buyers. That gives organizers a clearer basis for their next marketing decision while keeping customers on their own site.A new Sales Channel condition in Smart Rules lets organizers set different pricing rules for online and point-of-sale purchases. A theater could offer a lower online price to encourage advance bookings while keeping its regular box office price. Earlier bookings can help staff plan for attendance before doors open. Publishing both prices clearly also helps customers decide when and where to buy.Organizers also have more control over event promotion through AllEvents. Published events continue to be shared automatically by default, but sharing can now be switched off for individual events. A venue can keep discovery enabled for a public festival while turning it off for an event promoted to an existing audience. Sharing can be enabled again later.“Lower costs matter, but so does the work behind every ticket sale,” Yarchuk said.“A shorter checkout helps a family book together. Better tracking helps an organizer decide where to spend on promotion. These are practical changes that can make running an event a little easier.”All apps and the five updates are available now through the TicketsCandy dashboard.

Mike Wazowski

TicketsCandy

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TicketsCandy Makes All Apps Free While Keeping Its 0.9% Ticketing Fee News Provided By Atavion September 24, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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