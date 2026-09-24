Lee Contracting To Add Machining Facility In Holland, Michigan

Lee Contracting - Holland, MI Exterior

Employee-owned contractor to lease Holland facility and acquire 18 machines from BuhlerPrince, deepening machining capacity across Western Michigan

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lee Contracting, Inc., a 100% employee-owned industrial and civil contractor, today announced an agreement with BuhlerPrince to purchase much of the company's southwest Michigan machining capabilities. Under the agreement, Lee will lease approximately 45,000 square feet at 670 Windcrest Drive in Holland, Michigan, and purchase 18 machines currently operating in that space.

The new Holland facility will complement Lee's existing machining operations in Grand Blanc, Michigan, and deepen the company's capabilities across western Michigan, where Lee has operated a facility in Grand Rapids for several years. The added equipment meaningfully increases the scale of work Lee can take on in-house, including larger parts and more complex component machining than the company has previously been able to handle.

"We started expanding our presence in SW Michigan a few years ago with our Walker facility, and this is the next step," said Fred Cauley, Chief Executive Officer of Lee Contracting. "Holland adds the people, machines and the floor space to handle larger, more complex parts in-house."

Dan Pelton, who currently oversees Lee's Grand Rapids facility, will also oversee the new Holland operation. He will be joined by Doug Vanderheide, who brings extensive machining experience and will help lead the facility. Lee has also hired many of the machinists already working at the Holland site, who will continue to run the floor.

The agreement is the latest step in Lee Contracting's continued growth, and Holland adds machining capacity to what Lee already runs in-house.

About Lee Contracting:

Lee Contracting, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned industrial and civil contractor headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. Founded in 1989, Lee employs more than 950 people and serves customers across aerospace, automotive, energy and utilities, environmental infrastructure, and heavy industry. With operations in Michigan and Florida, Lee and its family of companies-including Johnston Contracting, Midwest Power Systems, and Cathcart Construction Company-deliver complex industrial and civil projects across multiple markets.

Dana Drew

Lee Contracting

+1 248-332-4646

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Lee Contracting to Add Machining Facility in Holland, Michigan News Provided By Lee Contracting September 24, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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