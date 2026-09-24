Gujarat CM Joins Cleanliness Drive In Ahmedabad, Interacts With School Students

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 24 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday participated in a cleanliness drive near the Ghuma village lake and later interacted with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) school students whose paintings were displayed as part of the Seva, Sankalp and Samarpan Abhiyan.

The cleanliness drive was held under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, with Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, Deputy Mayor Anju Shah, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, and other officials joining the Chief Minister.

After participating in the drive, Patel interacted with sanitation workers involved in the cleanliness exercise. He later visited the Khodiyar Mataji Temple located on the banks of Ghuma Lake and offered prayers.

The Chief Minister then visited M.K. Patel Primary School in Ghuma, where an exhibition of paintings created by students of AMC schools had been organised.

He interacted with the students and encouraged them for their creative work on various themes.

The programme was part of a series of civic and public engagement activities being held in Ahmedabad under the 'Seva, Sankalp and Samarpan Abhiyan'.

The cleanliness activity in Ghuma was also scheduled as part of the wider Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.

The visit came on a day when Patel also launched a series of civic infrastructure projects in Ahmedabad with a combined value of around Rs 583.85 crore under the broader campaign.

Among the projects are the four-lane flyover at Vadaj Junction, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 127.92 crore, and a four-lane railway overbridge at Makarba over the Ahmedabad-Botad railway line, costing around Rs 98.60 crore.

Other initiatives include housing for economically weaker sections, emergency-response vehicles and boats, drainage infrastructure, public transport charging facilities and a tourism temple circuit along the eastern bank of the Sabarmati.

The programme brought together civic officials, sanitation workers and school students, with the activities centred on cleanliness and public participation as part of the ongoing campaign.