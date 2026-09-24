Kerala Targets Return Of 10,000 Women To Workforce

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 (IANS) Kerala is set to step up efforts to bring 10,000 women who have taken career breaks back into the workforce, with the government, employers and voluntary organisations joining hands to create new employment and return-to-work opportunities.

State Labour Minister Bindu Krishna said the state would adopt creative and multi-pronged interventions to support women seeking to restart their careers and advance in the employment sector.

She spoke after inaugurating the website for the 10,000 Women Back to Career project, being implemented under the leadership of Women Inclusive in Technology (WIIT).

The initiative, which began as a pilot project in 2024, is now being expanded to help 10,000 women return to employment. The programme will identify women who have stepped away from their careers, help them upgrade their skills and prepare them for the job market.

It will also connect them with suitable employment, returnships and other career opportunities. A newly launched ReIgnite Portal will serve as the project's digital platform.

Women seeking to restart their careers can register their educational qualifications, professional experience, skills, interests and career aspirations on the portal. The information will be used to link them with relevant training programmes and suitable employment and returnship opportunities.

The Minister said improving workplace conditions was equally important to ensure women could return to work and continue their careers. She stressed the need to implement the POSH law effectively to ensure safe workplaces for women.

Providing day-care facilities at workplaces for women returning after maternity leave was not only a legal requirement but also essential infrastructure to improve women's participation in employment, she added.

The minister said sustained cooperation between the government, employers and voluntary organisations would be required to create a supportive environment for women returning to work.

The project seeks to address a key challenge faced by women who take career breaks: the difficulty of reconnecting with the job market after a prolonged absence. By combining skill development, career preparation and direct links to employers, the initiative aims to help women regain professional confidence and re-enter the workforce.