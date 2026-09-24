Jagan Asks YSRCP Leaders To Gear Up For Andhra Civic Body Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 24 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the party's Regional Coordinators to accelerate preparations for the upcoming local body elections.

He asked them to identify strong candidates early and ensure that the party moves forward in a united and organised manner.

Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with the YSR Congress Party Regional Coordinators at party's Central office at Tadepalli and reviewed the party's preparedness for the local elections.

He stressed that the process of identifying candidates should begin immediately and that strong, credible and capable candidates should be fielded.

A party statement quoted him as saying that decisions taken in candidate selection should also strengthen the party for future elections.

Regional Coordinators were asked to speak to leaders at all levels, gather opinions from everyone concerned and hold multiple rounds of consultations before finalising candidate lists.

The YSRCP Chief said the entire party organisation should be brought onto one platform and taken forward collectively into the elections.

Local leadership should be continuously monitored, strengthened and encouraged to work in coordination with party cadres.

Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the coordinators to take the party's political and governance narrative directly to the people.

"Leaders should explain the differences between the previous YSRCP government and the present Telugu Desam Party-led administration and highlight the difficulties and losses that people have faced during the two-and-a-half years of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's tenure."

"Party leaders should go to every household and explain the welfare and governance initiatives implemented during the YSRCP government, while also raising the issues on which the present government had failed to deliver," the YSRCP Chief said.

He cautioned the YSRCP to be fully prepared for challenges during the local body elections.

He said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would try to use police power and other means to influence the electoral process and asked YSCRCP leaders to prepare suitable alternatives and contingency plans at every level.

The Regional Coordinators were instructed to closely supervise local units, resolve internal issues through consultations, strengthen booth- and grassroots-level leadership and ensure that the organisation remains united throughout the election process.

Senior YSRCP leaders and Regional Coordinators Botsa Satyanarayana, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Y.V. Subba Reddy, Ayodhya Rami Reddy, P.V. Midhun Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu, Gudivada Amarnath and Budi Mutyala Naidu participated in the meeting.