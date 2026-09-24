India Discusses Its Rapidly Transforming Energy Sector With EU Delegation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Minister of State for Power and Renewable Energy, Shripad Naik, on Thursday highlighted India's rapidly transforming power sector and the country's efforts to build a resilient, reliable and future-ready energy system.

Naik held a bilateral meeting with a delegation of the European Parliament's Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) here, to review and further strengthen the ongoing cooperation between India and the European Union (EU) in the power sector.

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of energy and power cooperation as a key pillar of the India-EU partnership. Both sides expressed their commitment to continued engagement, exchange of expertise, and deeper technological and institutional cooperation to support secure, resilient and sustainable energy systems.

The minister noted India's progress in expanding non-fossil fuel capacity, including achieving the NDC commitments in this regard much ahead of the target, strengthening transmission and distribution infrastructure, deploying energy storage and smart-grid solutions, and advancing nuclear energy, energy efficiency and green hydrogen.

According to the Ministry of Power, the discussions covered a wide range of areas, including energy security, power sector transformation, low-carbon development, nuclear energy, carbon markets, and development of new technologies.

Both sides exchanged views on ongoing initiatives and explored avenues to deepen collaboration, building on the strong momentum in India-EU relations, including the significant progress achieved in the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, according to an official statement.

They also discussed opportunities for enhanced cooperation in emerging areas, including long-duration energy storage, digital power-system technologies, green hydrogen, carbon capture, utilisation and storage, and nuclear technologies, including Small Modular Reactors. They also exchanged perspectives on carbon markets and the evolving carbon-pricing landscape, including Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), said the statement.

Meanwhile, India's installed renewable energy capacity has increased nearly fourfold, from 76.38 GW in 2014 to 288.58 GW (as of June 30, 2026).