Xiaomi Unveils REDMI Note 17 Series, Built For Years With REDMI Titan Quality

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Xiaomi today unveiled the new REDMI Note 17 Series, introducing three smartphones designed around long-term durability, extended battery life and flagship-grade experiences. The lineup includes the first-ever REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G, alongside REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G and REDMI Note 17 5G. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The launch marks a major milestone for the REDMI Note Series, which has now surpassed 500 million shipments worldwide. Built on the principle of making premium products and quality more accessible, the new generation continues that philosophy with a focus on reliability and performance designed to last for years.

Leading the lineup, REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G combines REDMI Titan Quality with a bold new design, flagship-level features and Xiaomi's largest-ever smartphone battery at 10,000mAh. It supports 100W HyperCharge and 27W reverse charging, while offering up to three days of battery life on a single charge under Xiaomi's internal testing conditions.

The entire REDMI Note 17 Series benefits from the new REDMI Titan Battery System, using advanced silicon-carbon battery technology to deliver extended battery life and long-term battery performance. Batteries across the lineup retain 80% or more of their original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, equivalent to approximately six years of typical use.

REDMI Titan Quality focuses on three areas that matter in everyday use: drop resistance, water resistance and battery performance.

REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G and REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G are the first smartphones in the industry to receive TÜV SÜD 5-star Titan Quality Certification, validating their performance across all three areas through rigorous laboratory and real-world testing.

The two models also feature IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection and have passed a 2-meter, 72-hour water immersion test. They introduce Underwater Mode for the first time, while enhanced structural protection and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 provide additional resistance against everyday drops and scratches.

REDMI Note 17 Series combines durability with upgraded displays, performance, audio and AI capabilities.

REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, with up to 16GB RAM through memory extension (depending on local market availability) and UFS 4.1 storage. It also introduces Xiaomi HyperAI features alongside Google Gemini and Circle to Search with Google.

Photography and video capabilities have also been enhanced, with REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G featuring a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 32MP front camera, 4K video recording and AI-powered creative and editing tools.

REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate and 3200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate for responsive gaming and everyday use.

The refreshed design language across the series introduces flatter displays, rounded corners and redesigned camera modules. REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G is also available in the distinctive Cloud Blush finish, featuring a photochromic back panel that changes from cloud white to a warm pink-orange tone under UV light.

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July 2018. Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones, smart hardware and smart electric vehicles connected through its IoT platform.

With its vision of“Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts,” Xiaomi continues to focus on innovation, quality and user experience. Its products are available in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

In July 2026, Xiaomi was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the eighth consecutive year, ranking 232nd.