Bihar Minister Alleges 'Conspiracy' Behind Viral Assault Videos

Minister Alleges 'Deliberate Conspiracy'

Bihar Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Jaiswal on Thursday alleged a "deliberate conspiracy" behind the recent viral assault videos from Jamui and Samastipur districts. While asserting that the state government took prompt legal action against the perpetrators, Jaiswal raised sharp questions about the individuals who filmed the incidents, suggesting the meticulous recordings point to prior planning.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader questioned how crimes in isolated locations were recorded seamlessly from start to finish before being uploaded online. "The opposition is left with no real issues. But a critical question arises: when these incidents took place in Jamui and Samastipur, who was filming the reels? Who was handling the videography? Perpetrators do not simply record crimes from beginning to end and release them online. This kind of systematic recording is only possible if the person behind the camera had prior knowledge that the incident was going to happen," said Jaiswal

Probe Demanded into 'Organised' Filming

He further pointed out that the organised nature of the recording in secluded spots warrants a detailed probe. "A girl is targeted in an isolated place, and the entire incident is captured on camera in a meticulous, planned manner. Recording a crime seamlessly from start to finish leaves serious questions that demand an immediate and thorough investigation."

Accusations Against Opposition

Accusing opposition parties of leveraging the viral videos to defame the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar administration, Jaiswal urged the public and authorities to scrutinise those behind the lens. "There is a strong possibility of a conspiracy behind this. Those who are using these incidents as a tool to defame the government, including the opposition, must answer to the public."

'Role of Person Behind Camera Must Be Probed'

Sharing details from a meeting with a resident, Jaiswal added, "Yesterday, a woman from the village met me and shared certain details. It makes one wonder: how is it that an offence is committed and simultaneously recorded from beginning to end in such an orchestrated fashion? The government will take appropriate action at its level, but the role of those behind the camera must also be probed."

Background of the Incidents

Jaiswal's comments come amid widespread public outrage following two recent incidents in Bihar. A video emerged on social media showing indecent behaviour with a young girl near an embankment road in Jagat Singhpur village, under the jurisdiction of the Karpuri Gram Police Station in Samastipur district. Days prior, an alleged assault involving a Class 10 student in Jamui district triggered sharp reactions across the state regarding women's safety. While state police officials confirm that action against the primary accused in both cases has been initiated under the law, Minister Jaiswal's remarks have shifted focus onto investigating whether the filming itself was part of an orchestrated plot.

(ANI)

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