Bhubaneswar Woman Killed By Husband With Frying Pan, 4-Month-Old Son Left Behind

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband with a frying pan at their rented home in Bhubaneswar's Nayapalli Gada Sahi on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Banashmita Swain, while her husband, 28-year-old Sarbeswar Pradhan, has been detained by police for questioning. The alleged weapon used in the attack has also been seized.

Husband allegedly attacked her after asking for water

According to preliminary information from police and family members, the incident took place around 7 pm, reported Odisha Bhaskar. Sarbeswar allegedly asked his wife for water and suddenly became angry after she gave it to him.

He allegedly picked up a frying pan and attacked Banashmita several times. She suffered serious injuries and died at the house.

Her screams alerted neighbours, who rushed to the spot. They reportedly found Banashmita lying dead and restrained Sarbeswar before informing the police.

Four-month-old son left behind

The couple, originally from Odisha's Kendrapada district, had a love marriage around one-and-a-half to two years ago. They had reportedly been staying at their marital home for only around four days before the alleged murder.

The couple also has a four-month-old son, who was left behind following the incident.

Personnel from the Commissionerate Police reached the house after receiving information. A forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence as part of the investigation.

Police probe motive behind killing

Police are questioning Sarbeswar and others connected with the case to establish what led to the alleged attack. The accused's father has reportedly claimed that Sarbeswar suffers from a mental illness. Police are examining the claim and have not yet established whether it had any connection with the incident.

The exact motive remains unclear, and investigators are examining the available evidence before reaching further conclusions.