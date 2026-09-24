Free Family Fun Night In Cedar Park: Ally Medical ER Ribbon Cutting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ally Medical ER Cedar Park hosts an evening of free food, drinks, giveaways, and kid-friendly games on October 1st.

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ally Medical Emergency Room is bringing the Cedar Park community together for an official ribbon-cutting celebration on October 1st. From 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., the local facility at 14016 N HWY 183 will host a neighborhood celebration to mark its grand opening. Admission is completely free and open to all ages, giving local families a fun night out. Guests can RSVP on Facebook for event reminders and updates.

Ally Medical ER Cedar Park opened earlier this year to expand access to emergency care across the greater Austin area. For the team, providing exceptional care goes beyond their ER walls by actively supporting the local community. This event offers neighbors a chance to gather and celebrate, highlighted by an official ceremonial ribbon cutting conducted by the Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce

"Caring for this community means being a part of it," said Micaela Bolton, Community Outreach Coordinator at Ally Medical ER Cedar Park. "Having the Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce conduct our official ribbon cutting is an exciting milestone, and we look forward to celebrating with local families."

An Evening of Free Fun for Everyone

Guests can drop by anytime between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. to enjoy:



Complimentary Taco Bar: Build-your-own tacos featuring fresh ingredients

Refreshing Drink Station: Cold beverages, including adult-friendly options and drinks for all ages

Shaved Ice & Sweet Treats: Flavored shaved ice to beat the heat

Giveaways & Prizes: Exciting raffle items and freebies handed out throughout the evening

Interactive Entertainment: Professional face painting, yard games, and activities for all ages Photo Booth: Capture fun moments and take home custom keepsake photos

Emergency Care Built for Cedar Park

Ally Medical ER Cedar Park is open 24/7, 365 days a year, with no appointments needed. Every visit includes:



Little to no wait times

Board-certified emergency physicians and experienced clinical staff on-site at all times

Advanced imaging including CT, X-ray, and ultrasound Private rooms and a calm, welcoming environment

Ally Medical Emergency Room is physician-owned and operated, with local doctors invested in the cities where they practice, ensuring care that's grounded in the communities they serve.

Event at a Glance

What: Ally Medical ER Cedar Park Ribbon Cutting Celebration

When: Thursday, October 1, 2026, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: 14016 N HWY 183, Cedar Park, TX 78717

Cost: Free and open to the public

RSVP: facebook.com/events/1071132975622708

About Ally Medical Emergency Room

Ally Medical Emergency Room operates freestanding emergency facilities across Texas that are owned and led by local, board-certified physicians. Open 24/7, 365 days a year with little to no wait times, every location is equipped with a full radiology suite, on-site pharmacy, and in-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results. Committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care with less waiting and more personal attention, Ally Medical ER's patient-first model empowers medical teams to act quickly, treat effectively, and create a welcoming environment for patients and families - all in pursuit of their mission to deliver exemplary experiences to patients, team members, and the communities they serve. With more than 20,000 five-star Google reviews across Texas, Ally Medical ER is one of the most trusted names in emergency care in the state.

Media Contact

Ally Medical Emergency Room

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allymedical.com

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