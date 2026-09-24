Asthma Therapeutics Market To Hit USD 48.50 Billion By 2035 At A CAGR Of 5.07% - SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Asthma Therapeutics Market size to reach USD 17.46 Billion by 2035 and Europe to reach USD 14.11 Billion by 2035 as Biologics, Triple-Combination Inhalers, and Smart Inhaler Adoption Accelerate Demand.

Austin, United States, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asthma Therapeutics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Asthma Therapeutics Market stood at USD 29.58 Billion in 2025 and is projected to climb to USD 48.50 Billion by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of 5.07% over 2026 to 2035. Expansion is supported by the increasing burden of asthma globally as well as the proportion of patients who are not able to achieve their goals regarding control of their disease. Specific biologicals that affect IgE, IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13 pathways have added choices to patients suffering from severe asthma, whereas improved versions of inhaled steroids and long-acting beta-agonists along with advanced delivery systems for inhalers add to the strength of maintenance treatment.









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Asthma Therapeutics Market Key Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 29.58 Billion

Market forecast, 2035: USD 48.50 Billion

CAGR: 5.07% from 2026 to 2035

Largest region: North America, approximately 43.72% share in 2025

Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific, approximately 6.84% CAGR

Largest product: Inhalers, approximately 72.14% share in 2025

Fastest-growing product: Nebulizers

Largest drug class: Anti-inflammatory, approximately 44.86% share in 2025

Fastest-growing drug class: Combination Therapy

Largest route of administration: Inhaled, approximately 68.43% share in 2025 Fastest-growing route of administration: Oral

Market Relevance

Therapeutic treatments for asthma have become more important than ever in respiratory medicine as the global prevalence of asthma is reported to be around 339 million in 2025 and the illness keeps on resulting in high healthcare consumption. Even though there are numerous effective medicines available in the market, less than 10 percent of people all over the world have their asthma properly managed.

Asthma Therapeutics Market Overview

Inhalers, nebulizers, and other delivery devices, as well as anti-inflammatory drugs, bronchodilators, combination therapy drugs, and biologics used via inhalation, oral, and parenteral administration forms constitute the scope of the market. The inhalers have the greatest product share because of the clinical practice guideline that recommends using airway administration and prioritizes ICS-containing inhalers as first-line controller therapy. Combination therapy is growing rapidly because once-daily ICS/LABA and ICS/LABA/LAMA demonstrate lower rates of exacerbations.

Strategic Market Outlook

Opportunities in the biologics pipeline, which includes the development of new products based on TSLP, IL-33, and prostaglandin D2 receptor pathways, together with biosimilars of omalizumab, mepolizumab, and benralizumab entering the market between 2026 and 2030, could be seen as potential areas of growth. The emergence of biosimilars is expected to reduce the annual cost of treatment by 25% to 40%.

Expensive treatments and limited access are the major obstacles that need to be addressed. In the U.S., the cost of biologic therapy can range from USD 15,000 to more than USD 40,000 per patient annually, while prior authorizations and step therapy hinder access, together with the lack of biosimilars and physician awareness about biomarkers in developing countries.

Asthma Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market share of around 43.72% in 2025, supported by high asthma prevalence, a strong base of leading pharmaceutical companies, established specialist respiratory care networks, and solid reimbursement coverage for high-value biologic treatments.

The U.S. Asthma Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 10.60 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 17.46 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2026 to 2035, driven by a large adult patient pool, broad payer coverage for branded biologics, and rising use of connected inhalers and telemedicine-based asthma management.

Europe Asthma Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 8.87 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 14.11 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2026 to 2035. Second in the rankings for 2025 was Europe due to universal access to healthcare in all the important economies, sound regulatory environment, asthma management plans stressing specialty referrals and screening of biologics, and a move towards a low carbon HFC free inhaler platform.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 6.84% during 2026-2035, due to rising asthma prevalence in dense urban centers, improving purchasing power, increasing government health investment, inclusion of advanced controller medicines in reimbursement lists, and affordable generic inhaler production.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America: Both regions showed moderate growth in 2025, driven by worsening urban air pollution, rising allergy sensitization, government initiatives to upgrade respiratory care facilities, and wider availability of affordable generic medicines.

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Asthma Therapeutics Market Segment Analysis

By Product: Inhalers held around 72.14% market share by 2025, because of their high clinical preference for respiratory delivery and use of ICS inhalers as first line treatment based on guidelines. Nebulizers will continue to grow, due to usage in hospital settings and critically ill patients.

By Drug Class: Anti-inflammatory drugs made up nearly 44.86% of the total market share in 2025 due to the guidelines recommending long-term control regardless of severity and low-cost inhaled corticosteroids as generics. The Combination Therapy class is currently growing at the highest rate due to the benefits of fixed-dose triple therapy.

By Route of Administration: Inhaled segment secured 68.43% market share in 2025 due to quicker action and lesser side effects through direct deposition into the airway. The fastest-growing segment is the oral segment owing to rising use of leukotriene receptor antagonists and oral therapies.

Asthma Therapeutics Market Key Trends



Growing use of biologic monoclonal antibodies reshaping treatment of severe, refractory asthma

Rising adoption of smart inhalers with Bluetooth connectivity and real-time adherence tracking

Wider uptake of fixed-dose ICS/LABA and ICS/LABA/LAMA triple-combination inhalers

Increasing reliance on biomarker-driven prescribing using FeNO testing and blood eosinophil counts Industry shift toward HFC-free, low-carbon propellant inhaler platforms

Major key players include



AstraZeneca PLC

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Sanofi S.A.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD)

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holdings AG (Genentech)

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Cipla Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Almirall S.A.

Vectura Group plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Theravance Biopharma, Inc.

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