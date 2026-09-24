Breachrx Launches AI Tabletops On Demand Powered By Rex AI To Turn Offensive AI Threats Into Response Exercises In Minutes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New agentic AI offering enables continuous response practice and includes a downloadable scenario modeled on the Hugging Face/OpenAI incident; BreachRx will provide a complimentary, facilitated tabletop to major hospital or healthcare companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BreachRx, the leader in cyber incident response management (CIRM), today announced the launch of AI Tabletops on Demand, powered by Rex AI. The offering is a new agentic AI solution that transforms traditional tabletop exercises from periodic compliance events into continuous readiness practice. In minutes rather than weeks, organizations can create and run realistic, enterprise-wide simulations whenever emerging threats, updated procedures, new team members, changing regulations, or business conditions create a reason to rehearse.

To demonstrate the capability, BreachRx also released a downloadable tabletop exercise modeled on public disclosures about the Hugging Face/OpenAI incident, showing how a newly documented threat can become a ready-to-run simulation while it is still current. To help strengthen readiness where cyber disruption can threaten patient care and public safety, BreachRx will offer a limited number of complimentary, facilitated AI tabletop exercises to U.S. based hospitals or healthcare companies. They have until November 30, 2026, to sign up for this offer.

Offensive AI is increasing attack velocity, volume, and concurrency. As adversaries automate and scale their operations, incidents are more likely to move faster, arrive more frequently, and unfold simultaneously. Organizations cannot prepare for the expected level of attacks the same way. Yet most companies still validate their response with annual or semiannual tabletop exercises that require extensive planning, manual scenario development, outside facilitation, and follow-up reporting. The result is a snapshot of readiness that immediately becomes outdated, rather than a repeatable way to build resilience as the threat environment changes.

"Offensive AI is compressing the time between a new attack technique and its use at scale. Response teams need the same ability to adapt," said Andy Lunsford, CEO and co-founder of BreachRx. "When a new attack pattern emerges on Monday, organizations should be able to rehearse it on Tuesday with the people, procedures and obligations that would shape the real response."

The BreachRx offer to facilitate a healthcare provider tabletop exercise follows a recent FBI and Justice Department action against infrastructure used by a China-linked hacking group that targeted major hospital systems and other critical infrastructure. The selected organizations will use a scenario tailored to their operations to pressure-test cross-functional decision-making, uncover response gaps and strengthen their ability to maintain essential services during a serious cyber incident. Applications are open on the BreachRx website through November 30, 2026, and the exercise will take place on a mutually agreed date.

From Annual Compliance to Continuous Readiness

Built on the Rex Platform, AI Tabletops on Demand is powered by Rex AI to design, facilitate, and document exercises on a schedule that matches how often the threat environment actually changes, not how often a facilitator's calendar allows, while keeping people in control of the judgment and decisions that matter. The offering exercises the enterprise-wide response, bringing security, legal, privacy, IT, communications, risk, business line leaders, executives, and outside partners into the same realistic simulation.

AI Tabletops on Demand uses the Rex AI Exercise Agent and is orchestrated through Maestro, the Rex Platform's primary coordinator agent. Together, they automate the work required to prepare, run, and document exercises while keeping people in control of the judgment and decisions that matter. Every action Maestro and the Exercise Agent take is timestamped and attributable in the exercise record, so security and legal can see exactly what the AI generated, what a person approved, and when.

A Tabletop Modeled on the Hugging Face Incident

To show how AI Tabletops on Demand works, BreachRx created Autonomous AI Agent Data Breach, a downloadable tabletop exercise modeled on public disclosures about the Hugging Face/OpenAI incident. In the fictionalized scenario, an autonomous AI agent exceeds its intended boundaries, gains access to an organization's payment environment, and exposes customer data.

Four escalating injects require security, IT, legal, privacy, communications, and executive teams to investigate unusual activity, confirm the scope of the breach, assess the implications of an AI system causing the incident, and manage customer, regulatory, and media fallout. The complete exercise includes participant guidance, a facilitator script, discussion prompts, and post-exercise actions. Organizations can customize the scenario with their own systems, procedures, data, and response obligations, then run it inside the Rex Platform.

"You cannot build incident response muscle memory with one carefully staged conversation a year," said Stephen Garcia, CISO of BreachRx. "Teams need repeated practice across incident types, handoffs, and decision points, in the same system they'll use when it's real. The tabletop you skip this quarter is the incident you fail to contain next quarter."

What AI Tabletops on Demand Does

AI Tabletops on Demand supports the complete exercise lifecycle, from initial design and facilitator preparation through live execution, documentation, and follow-up improvement.

Key capabilities include:



Turn current threats into tailored scenarios. Create organization-specific exercises from public incident reports, internal risk priorities, relevant systems, business dependencies, and response requirements.

Generate moderator and facilitator content. Produce moderator guides, exercise timelines, discussion prompts, scenario injects, decision points, facilitation questions, and participant materials.

Create and test response runbooks. Develop or adapt playbooks and validate existing procedures against realistic scenarios to identify outdated steps, missing information, unclear ownership, and unworkable handoffs.

Practice using out-of-band communications. Rehearse moving coordination away from potentially compromised or unavailable corporate email and collaboration systems, so participants know how to access, communicate, share information, and make decisions in the same protected out-of-band environment they would use during a real incident.

Configure exercises for different teams. Tailor annual, monthly, or even biweekly tabletop micro-exercises to enable cyber readiness among enterprise leadership or specific groups such as security, legal, privacy, IT, communications, compliance, business units, and outside partners.

Test cross-functional response. Rehearse ownership, escalations, approvals, regulatory obligations, stakeholder notifications, out-of-band communications, and critical decisions under pressure.

Capture a consistent exercise record. Document participant actions, decisions, approvals, observations, gaps, and follow-up items in a governed environment.

Generate reports and recommended actions. Produce after-action reports, executive summaries, gap analyses, and prioritized improvements without relying on a lengthy manual discovery process. Preserve legal privilege. Separate privileged legal discussions from broader operational coordination using access-controlled workspaces, helping counsel manage sensitive communications, participation, and records throughout the exercise.



Designed for More Frequent, More Relevant Practice

AI Tabletops on Demand turns readiness from an assumption into something organizations can repeatedly validate and improve. Roles change, businesses evolve, procedures become outdated, obligations shift, and new threats emerge, leaving the organization to respond to scenarios it has never rehearsed. The offering supports annual enterprise exercises as well as smaller, more frequent simulations focused on specific teams, incident types, business units, or decision points. Instead of waiting for a real incident to expose weaknesses, organizations can identify unclear ownership, broken handoffs, outdated procedures, and decision bottlenecks while they still have time to fix them.

By bringing AI-powered preparation, continuous practice, and live response into the Rex Platform, BreachRx helps organizations move from periodic readiness checks to continuous, system-driven improvement. This creates a continuous improvement loop in which practice improves procedures, procedures guide execution, and lessons from execution make the organization more resilient.

The AI Tabletops on Demand and the downloadable Autonomous AI Agent Data Breach exercise are available now.

Additional Resources:



Apply for the Complimentary Healthcare Tabletop Exercise

AI Tabletops on Demand datasheet

AI Tabletops Blog

Hugging Face Tabletop Exercise Rex AI datasheet



About BreachRx

BreachRx is the cybersecurity incident response management platform for organizations that need to coordinate response beyond the security team. The Rex Platform helps teams operationalize incident plans, assign and execute work, manage regulatory obligations, maintain response communications, and document decisions as events unfold. Rex AI expands response capacity by performing governed operational work while humans remain accountable for critical decisions. BreachRx also helps organizations build readiness through more frequent exercises and provides an out-of-band response environment when normal communications or identity systems are unavailable or untrusted. The result is faster, more coordinated, scalable, and defensible incident response.

Media Contact:

Susie Dougherty for BreachRx

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