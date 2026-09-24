TTEC Unveils CARES, A New Quality Intelligence Metric That Measures What Customers Actually Experience

TTEC CARES, an acronym for Conversation, Analytics, Resolution, Effort and Sentiment, uses AI-powered conversation analytics to analyze 100% of customer interactions and measure three critical drivers of the customer experience: resolution, effort, and sentiment. Rather than relying on limited survey feedback or sampled quality evaluations, TTEC CARES helps organizations understand whether an issue was resolved, how much effort the customer expended, and how the customer felt throughout the experience.

The framework turns those signals into a unified CARES Score, giving contact center leaders a view of customer experience at the interaction level and at scale.

"Quality assurance has traditionally focused on whether agents follow a process. TTEC CARES shifts the focus to quality intelligence - whether customers achieved their desired outcome and how they experienced the journey," said Suzi Simango, TTEC's executive director of quality intelligence. "By measuring resolution, effort, and sentiment together, organizations gain a clearer understanding of what's driving customer satisfaction, operational performance, and business results."

From quality scores to customer experience intelligence

Unlike traditional survey programs that often capture feedback from only a small percentage of customers, TTEC CARES can provide visibility across every interaction, helping organizations uncover hidden customer friction, identify coaching opportunities, and surface operational issues in near real time. The framework uses AI-powered conversation analytics to transform customer conversations into actionable business intelligence.

The framework focuses on three core experience signals:



Resolution: Was the customer's issue fully resolved?

Effort: How much customer effort to achieve that outcome? Sentiment: How did the customer feel throughout the interaction?



Together, these signals provide a complete view of the customer experience and help organizations move from sampled measurement to scaled intelligence, from reactive coaching to proactive action, and from reporting scores to understanding the drivers behind them.

Early analysis shows how quality intelligence can uncover hidden costs

TTEC has applied the CARES methodology to more than 82,000 customer interactions to date, using resolution, effort, and sentiment data to identify the drivers of dissatisfaction and quantify their business impact. In one analysis for a major travel e-commerce organization, CARES analyzed over 20,000 customer interactions and identified more than 8,500 negative experiences. Targeted improvements identified through the analysis represented over $400,000 in potential annualized cost savings.

TTEC executives will share the vision behind TTEC CARES at the 2026 QATC Annual Conference during their session, "Beyond the Scorecard: Rethinking How Call Centers Measure What Actually Matters.” The presentation will explore why customer outcomes, rather than process adherence alone, are becoming the new standard for measuring contact center performance.

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