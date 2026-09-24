Wedbush Welcomes Wealth Management Leader Jim Mcdermott As Managing Director, Investments In Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush, a leading financial services firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim McDermott as Managing Director, Investments, within its Wealth Management division. Based in Chicago, McDermott's addition strengthens Wedbush's presence throughout the Midwest and underscores the firm's continued commitment to strategic growth in key markets across the country.

McDermott brings more than 30 years of experience serving individuals, families, and business owners, building a distinguished career centered on trusted advice, personalized wealth management, and enduring client relationships. He joins Wedbush from Osaic Wealth, following earlier roles at Wells Fargo Advisors, Oppenheimer & Co., Morgan Stanley, and Prudential Financial.

"What drew me to Wedbush is its client-first culture, the caliber of its people, and its leading research in tech and healthcare," said McDermott. "As a quality, niche investment bank, Wedbush gives advisors the platform to stay focused on what matters most: helping clients achieve their financial goals. I'm excited to join a firm with such a strong reputation and clear vision for growth."

Chris Mone, Executive Vice President, Head of Wealth Management added, "Jim's addition strengthens our presence in the Chicago market and reflects our continued investment in advisors who share our client-first philosophy. We're excited to welcome him to Wedbush as we expand our footprint across the Midwest."

"Chicago remains one of the most important wealth management markets in the country, and Jim's leadership will play a significant role in our continued growth throughout the region," said Jon Underkofler, Senior Vice President, Market Area Manager. "His reputation, experience, and commitment to the community make him an ideal fit for Wedbush."

McDermott earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is active in his community as a member of Beverly Country Club in Chicago, where he supports the caddy program through the Evans Scholars Foundation.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

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