Abercrombie & Fitch's Activewear Brand, YPB Launches Multi-Season Partnership With Barry's

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YPB by Abercrombie launches new line in collaboration with the fitness experts at Barry's

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch (Abercrombie), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), announced a partnership between the brand's activewear brand, YPB (Your Personal Best), and Barry's, the original high-intensity interval workout studio. The multi-season collaboration brings together Abercrombie's style authority and Barry's authentic performance expertise through a collection designed to move seamlessly from workouts to life beyond the studio.

The partnership introduces YPB to Barry's highly engaged community while also giving Abercrombie customers new ways to incorporate studio-ready activewear into their everyday wardrobes. The first collection, featuring performance fabrics, versatile silhouettes and functional layers, includes six styles for men and 12 styles for women. The collection will be available beginning Thursday, October 1, 2026, at Abercrombie.com and in select Abercrombie stores, followed by Barrys.com and 75 Barry's locations globally on October 15, 2026.

With fit and design input from Barry's instructors Jon Herrmann, Amy Harioka and Lacy Mitchell and inspired by Barry's iconic Red Room, the capsule features bold red accents that reflect the energy of the space, balanced by black and neutral tones that make the pieces easy to wear before, during and after class. The collection reflects how both communities move through their day, balancing performance, versatility and style in pieces made to transition from a workout to what comes next.

The partnership will also come to life through a series of in-person activations designed to integrate YPB directly into the Barry's community. YPB by Abercrombie will serve as the first official sponsor of Barry's newly launched Mobile Studio, partnering on a pop-up experience in Austin, Texas, on October 2 and 3, 2026, coinciding with Austin City Limits. Guests will have an opportunity to preview the YPB by Abercrombie x Barry's collection on-site. The experience will then continue in New York City, where YPB by Abercrombie x Barry's will take over Barry's NoHo studio from October 9 through 11, 2026. Guests can sign up for all upcoming classes at Barrys.com and on the Barry's app.

“At Abercrombie, we're focused on outfitting our customers for every part of their lives, including the moments when they're moving, training and feeling their best,” said Corey Robinson, brand president of Abercrombie & Fitch.“Barry's has built an incredibly engaged community around performance and connection, making this partnership a natural fit for YPB. Working directly with Barry's instructors helped us create a collection rooted in real workout experience, with the style and versatility our customers expect from Abercrombie.”

“YPB by Abercrombie brings an innovative perspective to activewear, pairing elite performance with the effortless and timeless style Abercrombie is known for,” said J.J. Gantt, Barry's CEO.“This meaningful collaboration brings together two iconic brands that started with Barry's instructors playing a role in the design and creation of the pieces, ensuring the Barry's community can experience high-performance pieces designed to support them both inside and outside the Red Room.”

The YPB by Abercrombie x Barry's collection comes in women's styles in sizes XXS–XXL and men's styles in sizes XS–XXL for tops and bottoms.

About Abercrombie & Fitch:

Abercrombie & Fitch is an effortless, elevated American lifestyle brand, blending heritage and modern style through quality apparel, accessories and fragrance crafted for all of life's moments. Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and is sold in more than 300 stores worldwide (including abercrombie kids) and on abercrombie.com globally.

About Barry's:

Barry's is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout. Launched in 1998 in Los Angeles, it was the original pioneer in the global boutique fitness movement. Since then, it has grown from“The Best Workout in the World,” to become not just a fitness leader, but a community and lifestyle brand with innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings, and a competitive loyalty program. With over 100 studios spanning 19 countries, plus its digital offering, Barry's X, Barry's now brings its global Fit Fam community with its signature Red Room workout experience both virtually and physically. Following the success of the original workout, Barry's expanded its class offerings to include: LIFT (a 50-minute class focusing on strength training) and RIDE (a 50-minute class offering high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with lifting.) Now a worldwide phenomenon with a cult-like following, Barry's makes working hard and getting strong, fun. For more information, visit:

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