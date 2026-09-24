Autonomix Medical Expands Global Intellectual Property Footprint With European Patent Supporting Precision Neuromodulation Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) European patent strengthens protection for proprietary autonomic nervous system assessment technologies, further expanding Company's international patent portfolio

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the“Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced the grant of European Patent No. EP 4 233 700 B1, titled "Systems for Assessing Neural Activity in an Eye." The newly issued patent further expands the Company's international intellectual property portfolio and strengthens protection for technologies supporting autonomic nervous system assessment and precision neuromodulation across Europe.

The European patent covers technologies designed to assess autonomic nervous system activity through the monitoring and analysis of neural activity within the eye. The patent includes systems and methods for evaluating physiologic responses through ocular measurements that may support patient assessment, treatment guidance and procedural feedback across a variety of autonomic nervous system disorders and neuromodulation applications.

"This European patent represents another important step in expanding our global intellectual property footprint," said Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix. "As we continue advancing our precision nerve-targeted technology platform, building a broad international patent portfolio remains a key strategic priority. This patent enhances protection for technologies supporting autonomic nervous system assessment and complements our growing portfolio covering precision nerve sensing, mapping and targeted neuromodulation."

The granted patent complements Autonomix's expanding portfolio of issued and pending patents protecting technologies spanning autonomic nervous system assessment, neural sensing, treatment guidance and transvascular neuromodulation. Together, the Company's growing international patent estate supports its strategy of developing differentiated technologies designed to precisely identify, assess and target disease-associated nerves across multiple therapeutic applications.

Autonomix continues to advance its proprietary technology platform designed to detect and differentiate neural signals with significantly greater sensitivity than conventional technologies, supporting the development of precision nerve-targeted therapies intended to improve patient outcomes while minimizing unintended effects on surrounding tissue.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are“forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“should,”“might,”“may,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“expects,”“plans,” and“proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix's nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions, the versatility and scalability of the Company's platform technology, the potential for future clinical applications across multiple organ systems, the strength and scope of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, and the potential for the Company's patented technologies to support patient selection, procedural guidance and post-treatment monitoring across multiple neuromodulation applications.



Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 27, 2026, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

...