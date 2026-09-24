Cuentas Inc. To Present At The Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference September 24Th

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuentas Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN), based in Miami, focused on Telecom and Fintech, today announced that Shalom Arik Maimon, CEO, will present live at the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 24th, 2026.

DATE: September 24th

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

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About Cuentas Inc.

Cuentas, Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN) is developing financial technology, telecommunications and digital infrastructure solutions designed to create technology-enabled services and new sources of recurring revenue. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, World Mobile LLC, Cuentas is expanding its participation in telecommunications, Bitcoin mining and blockchain-related infrastructure. Cuentas believes these complementary businesses have the potential to create new consumer services and additional sources of shareholder value.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Cuentas Inc.

Shalom Arik Maimon

CEO



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Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

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