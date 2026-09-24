Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Forms Manufacturing Subsidiary To Scale Up Output Of Automated Wafer Sorter, AOI Systems
To view the full publication,“Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Growth - Why AI Chip Production Is Driving Demand,” please visit:
The biggest hurdle in the AI boom has shifted. Etching the tiniest transistor is no longer the whole story. What is becoming more important is which companies can turn out packaged chips quickly, cleanly and in large enough quantities that AI data centers never run short. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently stated that the company is ramping up capacity for CoWoS-L, the high-end packaging technology used in its newest chips, and that suppliers need to improve yield and speed up output.
That same expectation is now spreading to the automation and inspection tools that keep packaging lines running, a space that Nightfood Holdings Inc. plans to compete in under its TechForce Robotics operating name. Last week, the company revealed that it had formed a majority-owned subsidiary - TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc. - created alongside a manufacturing partner based in Taiwan. The purpose of the new subsidiary is to scale up output of automated Wafer Sorter and AOI systems for 8-inch and 12-inch wafers, and it is targeting first production and revenue in the fourth quarter of 2026.
About Nightfood Holdings Inc. (dba TechForce Robotics)
Nightfood Holdings Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation. TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.
About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing
TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing process.
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