Cloudastructure Management Discusses Enterprise Growth Strategy At Water Tower Research Insights Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discussion highlights land-and-expand execution, expansion into new verticals, and commercial scaling initiatives

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“Cloudastructure” or the“Company”), a leader in cloud-native AI surveillance and remote guarding, today announced that James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the Company's management team, participated in a fireside chat hosted by James Kisner, Managing Director at Water Tower Research on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 3:30 pm ET. During the discussion, management highlighted several strategic initiatives, including:





Existing Account Expansion: Long-term opportunity to expand deployments within relationships with eight of the ten largest U.S. multifamily property managers, creating a significant runway for growth within existing enterprise customers.

New Vertical Growth: Expansion into construction, commercial real estate, and transportation and logistics, leveraging the Company's core AI-powered surveillance and remote guarding platform.

Recurring Revenue Growth: Continued growth in subscription revenue is expected to support long-term margin expansion and operating leverage while maintaining disciplined spending. Commercial and Operational Scaling: CRO Nile Coates and CSOO Ed Burnett are leading initiatives to expand key verticals, strengthen strategic partnerships, establish master service agreements and scale the Company's commercial and operational capabilities.

A replay of the fireside chat is now available on demand in the Investor Relations section of Cloudastructure's website here.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Cloudastructure's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ....

About Cloudastructure, Inc.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target" or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

704.574.3732

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Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto

Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

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