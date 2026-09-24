Idaho Copper To Present On Idaho Mining Panel At The 2026 Mining And Energy Expo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Idaho Copper Corporation (NYSE American: COPR) (“Idaho Copper” or the“Company”), a critical minerals developer advancing the flagship CuMo copper-molybdenum-silver project in Idaho, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Andrew Brodkey will serve as a featured panelist at the 2026 Mining and Energy Expo, presented by Better In Our Back Yard (BIOBY), taking place September 29 - October 2, 2026, in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Mr. Brodkey will appear on a panel focused on mining in Idaho on Thursday, October 1, 2026. Now in its second year, the Mining and Energy Expo convenes the decision-makers and leaders shaping policy, infrastructure, and investment across the mining and energy sectors, providing a forum to advance domestic critical mineral development and connect industry, investors, and policymakers. Details of Mr. Brodkey's participation are as follows:

2026 Mining and Energy Expo

Session: Idaho Mining Panel

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026

Location: Bloomington, Minnesota

Registration: betterinourbackyard.com/mining-and-energy-expo

Andrew Brodkey, Chief Executive Officer of Idaho Copper, commented,“We are honored to take part in the BIOBY Mining and Energy Expo and to represent Idaho on a panel dedicated to responsible mining in our state. This comes at a pivotal time for Idaho Copper, following the recent approval to commence drilling for our flagship CuMo project. Conferences like these bring together the industry leaders, investors, and policymakers who are shaping the future of domestic critical mineral supply, and they offer an important platform to raise awareness of the CuMo project and the role Idaho can play in strengthening America's copper and molybdenum supply chains. We look forward to sharing our story and continuing to build visibility for Idaho Copper following our recent listing on the NYSE American exchange.”

About Idaho Copper Corp.

Idaho Copper Corporation (NYSE American: COPR) is a critical minerals developer focused on exploring and developing the CuMo copper-molybdenum-silver project located in Boise County, Idaho. The CuMo project is one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the western hemisphere, which management believes is among the largest undeveloped molybdenum deposits in the world, and contains significant amounts of silver, rhenium, and tungsten-all considered critical or of strategic importance. The project comprises approximately 2,640 acres and consists of 126 federal unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims. To learn more, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain“forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding Idaho Copper's participation in the 2026 Mining and Energy Expo and statements relating to expected developments and growth in Idaho Copper's business. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this press release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this press release. Idaho Copper does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Idaho Copper's periodic filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

...

