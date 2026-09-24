SALT Plumbing, Air & Electric Announces Platinum Sponsorship Of Cedar Ridge High School Volleyball

Brendan and Laura McCarthy receiving a plaque on behalf of SALT at last week's game against Lake Travis (on 9/15)

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The sponsorship supports the Cedar Ridge Volleyball Booster Club, a nonprofit that funds team needs, player development and student-athlete scholarships.

- Brendan McCarthy, CEOHUTTO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SALT Plumbing, Air & Electric announces its $1,000 Platinum Corporate Sponsorship of the Cedar Ridge High School Lady Raiders volleyball program for the 2026 season. The family-owned home services company was recognized during the team's Sept. 15 match against Lake Travis High School, where Brendan McCarthy, CEO, and Laura McCarthy, Permit Coordinator, accepted a commemorative plaque on behalf of the company.The sponsorship supports the Cedar Ridge Volleyball Booster Club, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds for the girls' volleyball program at Cedar Ridge High School in the Round Rock Independent School District. According to the booster club, its fundraising provides financial resources for team needs and player development, promotes school spirit and sportsmanship, and supports athletic and academic achievement. The club also maintains a scholarship program for student-athletes.Like many high school booster organizations, the Cedar Ridge club relies on a mix of membership dues, volunteer-run fundraising and local business sponsorships to supplement program support. Its corporate sponsorship program is offered at Platinum, Gold and Silver levels ranging from $250 to $1,000, with Platinum the highest tier available to local businesses. The Lady Raiders compete in UIL Class 6A, the largest enrollment classification in Texas high school athletics."Cedar Ridge is part of the Round Rock community the McCarthy family calls home, and the effort these student-athletes and coaches put in every day deserves real local support," said Brendan McCarthy, CEO of SALT Service Co. "Booster clubs depend on volunteers and neighborhood businesses to keep programs strong, and SALT is glad to help give these players the resources they need on and off the court."The sponsorship is part of SALT's broader community involvement, much of it organized through SALTcares, a charitable initiative founded by Melina Garza, CFO, to direct the company's time, talents and resources toward service. SALTcares programs have included water heater giveaways and Whole Home ReDevice electrical safety giveaways for Central Texas households in need, with recipients selected through community nominations.Brendan McCarthy, who now serves as CEO, worked as an electrician at SALT while attending Texas State University and returned to the company in 2016 to launch its residential electrical division. Laura McCarthy joined SALT in 2023 as Permit Coordinator. The couple lives in Round Rock.SALT Plumbing, Air & Electric is a family-owned provider of residential plumbing, heating and air conditioning, electrical, drain and generator services across Central Texas, including Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Georgetown and Leander. SALT was formed in 1984 as a parking lot lighting maintenance company. It was later acquired by Kathleen and John McCarthy and has since grown to more than 130 team members under second-generation family leadership. The company is certified by the State of Texas as a Historically Underutilized Business and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

Melina Garza

SALT Plumbing, Air & Electric

+1 512-956-7842

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SALT Plumbing, Air & Electric Announces Platinum Sponsorship of Cedar Ridge High School Volleyball News Provided By Elevated Audience September 24, 2026, 12:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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