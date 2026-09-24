2026 Tour Of Binzhou Int'l Cycling Race Kicks Off



EQS Newswire / 24/09/2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

BINZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – On Sept. 9, the Nine-Nine Yellow River · 2026 Tour of Binzhou International Cycling Race officially kicked off at the Yellow River Delta Trade Center Plaza in Binzhou. As Binzhou's sole international-level major sporting event and the highest-tier professional road cycling race in Shandong Province, this UCI Class 1 one-day race brought together 18 top professional cycling teams from 30 countries and regions. Over 400 athletes gathered in Binzhou, speeding along the Yellow River Avenue and racing along the majestic banks of the Yellow River.





Riders surge from the starting line as the race gets underway along the Yellow River course.

Now in its fifth edition, the race has grown from a regional event into a UCI Class 1 one-day race and a featured sports tourism event in China. It has become an international platform for elite teams and riders to compete and gain experience.





Riders battle for position and make their moves on the course.

After fierce competition, the professional category champion claimed the Yellow Jersey, while the Green, Red and Polka Dot Jerseys went to the winners of the sprint, Greater China and climbing classifications, respectively. In the team classification, Li-Ning Star, Hengsheng-VONOA-Taishan Sports Continental Team and Phoenix Finiss-SCOM-Hengxiang Continental Team finished first, second and third.

Hashtag: #BinzhouInternationalCyclingRace

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



News Source: Binzhou International Cycling Race

24/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

