Pride Holdings Group / Key word(s): Financial

Pride Holdings Group set to Launch Pride Cell With Perch Mobile, Adding a Subscription Gateway to Its Growing Consumer Ecosystem

24.09.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Powered by the AT&T Network, Pride Cell Brings Nationwide Wireless Connectivity to the LGBTQ+ Community ORLANDO, FL - September 24, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Pride Holdings Group (OTC: PHSE) today announced the upcoming launch of Pride Cell, a new mobile communications brand developed in partnership with Perch Mobile. Pride Cell will offer customers competitive wireless service through a brand built around connection, community, inclusion and pride. Pride Holdings Group has spent the past year building a diversified portfolio of LGBTQ+- oriented hospitality, nightlife, entertainment and lifestyle businesses, growing through a disciplined acquisition strategy that has added iconic community venues and brands. That expansion has helped push the Company's total assets toward the $100 million mark in 2026, a milestone management has pointed to as evidence of its focus on building durable, asset-backed value rather than speculative growth. Alongside its acquisitions, the Company has taken steps aimed at strengthening its capital structure and aligning management with shareholders, including the return of a meaningful percentage of outstanding shares to treasury and open-market share purchases by members of management. Pride Cell represents the next phase of this strategy: rather than adding another standalone venue or venture, it gives Pride Holdings Group a recurring, everyday touchpoint with its community that extends beyond any single location or event. Expanding the Pride Ecosystem The launch of Pride Cell is designed to complement Pride Holdings Group's expanding portfolio of hospitality, entertainment, media, membership, beverage and lifestyle initiatives. The Company views wireless phone service as an everyday necessity, and a Pride Cell subscription is intended to function as an ongoing daily relationship with the customer rather than a one-time transaction. A Built-In Gateway to the Pride Portfolio Pride Holdings Group intends for Pride Cell to serve as a connective layer across its portfolio, rather than an isolated product line. Because a mobile subscription is used daily, management believes it is well positioned to introduce customers, by default, to the Company's broader roster of venues, events, media and membership offerings through account-level perks, cross-brand promotions and loyalty benefits built directly into the Pride Cell service. A Pride Cell subscription is intended to be the bridge for the customer into the wider Pride ecosystem. Management views this approach as a way to lower the cost of introducing customers to new brands as the Company continues to acquire and launch them, since each Pride Cell subscriber represents an existing, ongoing relationship rather than a new audience that must be built from scratch. In the same way that 2 computer giants used their operating systems to market software brands, Pride Holdings will use a premium cell phone service to launch its brands nationwide. "Our goal is to build Pride Holdings Group into much more than a collection of individual businesses," said Tim Majors, Interim CEO of Pride Holdings Group. "We are developing an ecosystem of brands that can connect with our community in everyday life. Pride Cell gives us an opportunity to enter the mobile communications market with a brand that represents our community while creating another potential recurring-revenue business for Pride Holdings Group. Just as important, it gives us a direct, everyday line to our customers that we can use to introduce them to everything else we're building." "Pride Cell is exactly the kind of partnership Perch Mobile was built to support," said Paul Harkins, Chairman of the Board of Perch Mobile Inc. "Wireless service creates a relationship with the customer every single day. By combining Perch's mobile infrastructure and operating platform with Pride Holdings Group's brands and community reach, we have the opportunity to build Pride Cell into more than a wireless service. It can become an everyday connection between Pride Holdings and the customers it serves." About Pride Holdings Group Pride Holdings Group is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling LGBTQ+ oriented hospitality, nightlife, entertainment, and real estate assets. Through its portfolio of venues, events, and branded experiences, the Company aims to create safe, inclusive, and economically sustainable community spaces while delivering long-term value to shareholders. About Perch Mobile Inc. Perch Mobile Inc. is a wireless communications company that partners with organizations and brands to launch and operate branded mobile services. Perch provides the wireless platform and operational infrastructure supporting partner-branded offerings, including Pride Cell. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Pride Holdings Group undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Contact: Media Relations ...

News Source: Pride Holdings Group

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