HIFI / Key word(s): Financial

HIFI Raises $37 Million to Build Tokenized Financial Infrastructure as Wall Street Moves Onchain

24.09.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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Led by Left Lane Capital, the Round Will Extend HIFI's Stablecoin Settlement Platform Into Tokenized Capital Markets and Card Issuance NEW YORK, NY - September 24, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - HIFI About HIFI Founded in 2022, HIFI is a New York-based financial technology company building entirely new infrastructure for money in the internet economy. Its composable API platform enables developers, fintechs and global businesses to build next-generation financial products that move, convert, route and program value across stablecoins, bank rails and payment networks through a single integration. HIFI brings together global money movement, programmable controls, compliance and settlement infrastructure, allowing companies to build products with tokenized money. HIFI's infrastructure serves over 10,000 businesses and 200,000 end users today, with payouts supported across 87 countries. Learn more at HIFI. About Left Lane Capital Founded in 2019, Left Lane Capital is a New York and London-based venture capital and growth equity firm investing in high-growth internet and consumer technology businesses globally. Left Lane's mission is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs who create category-defining companies across growth sectors of the economy. Select investments include Bilt Rewards, Lemfi, Kast, M1 Finance, Wayflyer, Talkiatry, Blank Street, and more. For more information, visit . Contact:

Jonathan Phillips

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News Source: HIFI

24.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Language: English Company: HIFI United States EQS News ID: 2404916

End of News EQS News Service 2404916 24.09.2026 CET/CEST