SwitchBot / Key word(s): Product Launch

SwitchBot Launches Robot Vacuum K11+ Pro with an Ultra-Compact Auto-Empty Design

24.09.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

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TOKYO, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today announced the launch of SwitchBot Robot Vacuum K11+ Pro, an ultra-compact robot vacuum combining 12,000Pa suction, quieter operation, dual anti-tangle brushes, and up to 90 days of hands-free dust collection.



Designed for apartments, smaller homes, pet households, and furniture-dense spaces, K11+ Pro delivers Pro-level cleaning without requiring a large robot or bulky docking station. Available in White and Black, it brings stronger performance and lower-maintenance cleaning to the compact design introduced by SwitchBot K11+. Compact Enough to Reach More Spaces Measuring 24.8cm in diameter and 9.2cm in height, K11+ Pro is one of the world's most compact robot vacuums with an auto-empty station*. Its smaller body can move between chair legs, clean closer to walls and corners, and reach underneath beds, sofas, and cabinets that may be inaccessible to larger models. K11+ Pro combines LDS LiDAR navigation for mapping and route planning with PSD close-range sensing for detecting furniture legs and wall edges. Weighing approximately 2.3kg and supporting up to five maps, it can also be carried between rooms or floors for flexible cleaning. 12,000Pa Suction with Quieter Operation A new-generation volute centrifugal fan delivers up to 12,000Pa of suction, twice the peak suction power of SwitchBot K11+. The upgraded airflow system collects everyday debris, including dust, crumbs, pet hair, cat litter, and particles trapped on carpets while maintaining the robot's compact size. The redesigned air duct optimizes airflow and reduces harsh, high-frequency noise. In Quiet Mode, K11+ Pro operates at approximately 45dB, making it suitable for apartment living, working from home, reading, or light nighttime cleaning. Disposable mop cloths also support convenient daily dry wiping without the need to wash a reusable mop pad. Dual Anti-Tangle Cleaning for Pet Homes K11+ Pro features an all-rubber main brush that helps minimize hair wrapping around the roller, making accumulated hair easier to remove. Its two-arm anti-tangle side brush helps loosen and sweep away hair while guiding debris toward the suction inlet. Together with automatic dust collection, the design reduces routine contact with pet hair, fine dust, and debris. Matter Support for Connected Cleaning With Matter-over-Wi-Fi support, K11+ Pro connects to compatible smart home platforms, including Apple Home. Users can also start cleaning through Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant for convenient hands-free control. The SwitchBot app allows users to select rooms and zones, create schedules, set no-go areas and virtual walls, and manage cleaning and dust collection times. K11+ Pro can also join SwitchBot automations, enabling cleaning to start when users leave home and finish before they return. Pricing and Availability SwitchBot Robot Vacuum K11+ Pro is available in Black and White through SwitchBot's official website and Amazon store, with an MSRP of USD 399.99 / GBP 399.99 / EUR 399.99 / CAD 499.99. For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website and follow SwitchBot on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Media Kit: SwitchBot Robot Vacuum K11+ Pro







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