Gujarat Introduces AI App To Measure Citizens' Environmental Contributions

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 24 (IANS) The Gujarat government has launched an AI-based mobile application that lets citizens record their environmental activities, get eligible actions verified, and earn Green Points that contribute to an overall Green Citizen Score.

The 'AI Green Citizen Score App', developed by Gujarat Informatics Limited (GIL) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), aims to create a digital record of citizens' participation in sustainable activities ranging from tree plantation and waste management to water conservation and green mobility.

Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the platform lets citizens participate in a range of activities and track their contributions through the app.

“Through the platform, citizens can participate in activities such as tree plantation, waste segregation and recycling, plastic collection, water conservation, walking, cycling, use of public transport, carpooling and community-based green initiatives. Eligible activities can earn citizens Green Points, allowing them to track their environmental activities and overall Green Score,” Modhwadia said.

The application uses digital and AI capabilities to record and verify activities.

According to the department, users can submit eligible activities through the app, after which the department verifies them before awarding Green Points.

Photographs and location information can be used for verification wherever applicable.

“The platform uses AI-enabled features to support the verification of activities, including photographs and location information wherever applicable. An AI Green Assistant also provides guidance on green activities, campaigns and Green Points,” Modhwadia noted.

The app includes provisions for recording tree-planting activities, waste segregation, recycling and cleanliness-related activities. Citizens can also submit activities related to water conservation and protection of water resources.

Under its green mobility component, the platform recognises walking, cycling, public transport use and carpooling. It also lets users find and join green campaigns.

The application maintains an activity history through which users can view their submitted activities, verification status and points earned.

A leaderboard allows citizens to track their progress on the platform, while the in-app AI assistant provides guidance on green activities and application-related services.

P. Bharthi, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, said the initiative was intended to make participation in environmental activities easier to monitor.

“The initiative aims to make environmental participation simple, measurable and engaging, while encouraging citizens and communities to incorporate sustainable practices into their everyday lives,” Bharthi said.

The app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The government said the platform creates a digital record of individual environmental contributions, moving from an activity being undertaken and submitted to its verification, allocation of Green Points, and updating of the citizen's Green Score.

An official described the application as a digital“green diary” and points system that records verified environmental actions and lets citizens monitor their participation in efforts toward a cleaner, more sustainable Gujarat.