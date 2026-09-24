J&K Schools With Higher PTR Being Addressed Through Ongoing Rationalisation: Govt Tells Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sept 24 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Thursday told the Legislative Assembly that the issue of maintaining the Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) is being addressed by providing additional staff to understaffed schools through rationalisation across the Union Territory.

Replying to a query raised by MLA Uri Sajjad Shafi during Question Hour of the ongoing Autumn session of the Legislative Assembly, the Minister said the staffing requirements of schools with relatively higher PTR are being addressed through the ongoing rationalisation process.

She added that only 10 out of 375 government schools in Uri constituency have a Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) of more than 40, while steps are underway to address staffing requirements in these schools through rationalisation and judicious deployment of available teaching resources.

Sakina Itoo said that applications from eligible teachers have already been invited under the Annual Transfer Drive (ATD)-2026, and these applications will be considered with due regard to the staffing requirements of schools having relatively higher pupil-teacher loads, wherever warranted.

The Minister also told the House that 22 Laboratory Assistants have recently been promoted as teachers, of whom eight have been adjusted in Uri constituency.

In addition, five Masters have been transferred to Uri constituency to supplement the existing teaching arrangements, particularly in schools where the pupil-teacher load is relatively higher.

Sakina Itoo added that the rationalisation exercise for the current academic year has already been initiated and the staffing requirements of individual schools will be duly considered as part of the exercise to ensure a more balanced distribution of teaching personnel.

Javaid Dar, Minister of Agriculture Production, told the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that 12.89 lakh farmers covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY); 3.72 lakh claims amounting to Rs 221.71 crore registered under Jammu and Kashmir's horticulture sector supports livelihoods of nearly 35 lakh people, contributes around 10 per cent to the Union Territory's GDP.

He also told the Legislative Assembly that the horticulture sector remains one of the key pillars of Jammu and Kashmir's economy, supporting the livelihoods and employment of a large section of the population.

The Minister was responding to a clubbed question raised by MLAs Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah, Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Mir and Irfan Hafiz Lone, along with the supplementary raised by MLA Shabir Ahmad Kullay.

Javid Dar said that around 35 lakh people, comprising nearly 7.5 lakh families, are directly or indirectly associated with the horticulture sector.

The sector contributes around 10 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Union Territory and generates an estimated annual income of around Rs 12,000 crore.

He also added that horticulture has considerable employment potential, with one hectare of orchard area generating around 400 man-days of employment annually, thereby making a significant contribution to rural livelihoods and the broader economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

On crop insurance, the Minister said that the PMFBY is presently being implemented across all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

He told the House that the scheme is demand-driven and there is no cap on the number of farmers who can avail its benefits, subject to prescribed guidelines and eligibility criteria.

He said that around 13.985 lakh Farmer Families in the Union Territory are eligible to avail the benefits of the scheme.

As per the available data, 6,86,741.37 hectares of area has been covered, benefiting 12,89,917 farmers, while 3,72,134 claims have been registered involving an amount of around Rs 221.71 crore.

The Minister acknowledged that farmers and orchardists in various areas have suffered losses due to natural calamities, including hailstorms, floods and heavy rains.

He said that the Department undertakes assessment of crop losses through its field functionaries and extends assistance and relief, wherever admissible, under the provisions of applicable schemes and guidelines.

Javid Dar added that PMFBY provides insurance coverage against notified natural risks, including hailstorms, for notified crops.

The basic cover provides area-based insurance against yield losses in standing crops from sowing to harvesting arising from non-preventable risks such as drought, dry spells, floods, inundation, widespread pest and disease attacks, landslides, natural fire due to lightning, storms, hailstorms and cyclones, subject to notified crops, areas and applicable guidelines.

Addressing the issue of pending claims, the Minister said that the major reasons for pendency of genuine claims include Aadhaar non-verification, closure of bank accounts, non-seeding of Aadhaar with the NPCI mapper by banks, and bank accounts being blocked or frozen.

He added that the Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a special campaign to resolve failed payment transactions and facilitate settlement of eligible pending claims.

"Around 60 per cent of the affected farmers have already been contacted, and the requisite documents are being collected from them on a daily basis for verification and further necessary action," the Minister said.

He assured the House that concerted efforts are being made to address the genuine difficulties being faced by farmers and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits due to them under the scheme.

On the transportation of horticultural produce during the peak fruit season, Javid Dar said that the union Territory government has strengthened traffic and logistics management through coordinated measures to ensure smooth, timely and uninterrupted movement of fruit and other horticultural produce.

He told that a dedicated Control Room has been established at Qazigund for real-time traffic monitoring, coordination with concerned agencies and dissemination of timely advisories to growers, traders and transporters.

The Minister said that the Mughal Road is also being utilised as an alternative route, wherever feasible, to ease congestion and reduce pressure on NH-44.

He also added that railway parcel, goods and freight services from Anantnag and Budgam to Delhi have been facilitated and promoted for transportation of horticultural produce.

"These coordinated measures are aimed at diversifying the transportation network, reducing dependence on NH-44 and minimising the possibility of prolonged stranding of fruit-laden vehicles during the peak harvest season," Javid Dar said.

The Minister reiterated the Jammu and Kashmir government's commitment to protecting the interests of farmers and orchardists, strengthening crop insurance mechanisms, expediting settlement of genuine claims and improving transportation, logistics and market connectivity for horticultural produce across Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that various schemes under Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), the farmers get benefits and avail more than 60 per cent subsidies in the projects.

Satish Sharma, Transport Minister on Thursday told the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly that the Revised Car Policy is presently under consideration of the Union Territory government, wherein it has been proposed to introduce the principle of "One Vehicle-One Officer".

The Minister was replying to a query raised by Ranbir Singh Pathania.

"The proposed policy shall also provide for such specific exceptions as may be considered necessary by the UT government, keeping in view security requirements, field duties, additional assignments/charges, operational exigencies and the functional requirements of particular departments/organisations. After approval of the Revised Car Policy by the UT government, the provisions thereof shall be implemented across the concerned departments/PSUs/Boards/autonomous bodies as per the approved policy.

"The proposed "One vehicle-one officer" principle is thus intended to ensure rationalisation of government vehicles, optimum utilisation of available resources and economy in government expenditure," Sharma said.

He added that the State Motor Garages Department conducts necessary audit/physical verification of the vehicle fleet timely.

Jammu and Kashmir Jal Shakti Minister, Javed Rana on Thursday told the Legislative Assembly that 110 irrigation schemes in the Sonawari constituency comes under the purview of the department.

The Minister was replying to a query raised by Hilal Akbar Lone.

The Minister also told that the Department has prepared 7 detailed project reports to repair/restore/upgrade the old/non-functional irrigation schemes at an estimated cost of Rs 116 crore in total.

These would form the part of shelf of projects for the FY 2027-28, he added.

Health and Medical Education Minister, Sakina Itoo said the Union Territory government is strengthening trauma, critical care services in remote and hilly areas.

17 Critical Care Blocks are being established across the Union Territory, she added.

She said that the Jammu and Kashmir government is taking a series of measures to strengthen healthcare delivery, emergency response, trauma care and critical-care services in remote, hilly and difficult-to-access areas of Jammu division, including the Padder-Nagseni Assembly constituency.

The Minister was responding to a query raised by Sunil Kumar Sharma regarding the availability of doctors, specialists, nurses and paramedical staff, besides infrastructure, diagnostic facilities and emergency healthcare services in remote areas.

The Minister said that the union Territory government is progressively augmenting Emergency, Trauma and Critical Care Services in remote and difficult areas through strengthening of critical-care infrastructure, emergency and trauma services, ambulance and medical evacuation facilities, human resources and telemedicine support.

She said the focus is on ensuring timely stabilisation and management of critically-ill and trauma patients at the nearest available health facility, followed by referral to higher centres wherever specialised treatment is required.

Highlighting the initiatives being undertaken under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), the Minister told that 17 Critical Care Blocks are being established across Jammu and Kashmir, comprising 15 blocks of 50 beds each and two blocks of 100 beds each.

These facilities, she said, are aimed at substantially augmenting critical-care capacity and decentralising specialised services, thereby reducing the need for patients from remote and far-flung areas to undertake long journeys for critical medical care.

The Minister also told that emergency response and patient transportation facilities have also been strengthened with the addition of 44 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances, including 22 each for Jammu and Kashmir divisions, taking the total fleet under 102/108 ambulance services to 530.

She said that another 100 ambulances are being added to the fleet, comprising 75 critical-care ambulances and 25 4x4 All-Terrain Ambulances, which will further enhance emergency transportation and evacuation capabilities, particularly in mountainous, remote and difficult-to-access areas.

"An effective ambulance network plays a crucial role in ensuring timely emergency response, initial stabilisation and safe transportation of patients, particularly from remote, hilly and geographically challenging areas," the Minister added.