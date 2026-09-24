CM Dhami Flags In 4 Successful Mountaineering Expeditions, NIM Teams Scale High-Altitude Peaks

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday, flagged four successful mountaineering expeditions organised by Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Uttarkashi, from the Chief Minister's Camp Office. Out of the four successful expeditions, one was a joint mission of Mount Aconcagua done in collaboration with Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Winter Sports (JIM & WS), Pahalgam.

While congratulating the mountaineers, Dhami said that undertaking expeditions to difficult high altitude areas needs courage, discipline, technical knowledge and good teamwork. He said that such accomplishments would inspire the youth in the state as well as across the nation to take up mountaineering and adventure sports.

The Role of NIM Uttarkashi in Mountaineering and Adventure Sports

The Chief Minister stressed on the contribution of NIM in mountaineering, adventure sports, development of youth and high altitude training. The institute not only helps in imparting specialized training to individuals, but also enables them to develop qualities like leadership, discipline, courage and handling difficult situations.

The Chief Minister further referred to the mountainous nature of the state and said that expeditions of this kind would help in the growth of mountaineering and adventure tourism of the state.

Mount Aconcagua: Team Climbs 6,961-metre Peak

The joint NIM-JIM & WS expedition to the heights of Mount Aconcagua in Argentina was led by Col Hem Chandra Singh. The team reached the 6,961-metre peak on 22 February 2026.

The expedition had previously received flag-off from the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in South Block, New Delhi.

NIM's Nun-Kun Expedition Scales Three Peaks

The NIM Nun-Kun Expedition 2026 was led by NIM Principal Col S.S. Rajpurohit. The team reached the peak of Mount Kun, which is 7,077 metres high, on 15 August 2026.

The expedition further proceeded, with the mountaineers reaching the 5,908-metre high Mount Delta-41 on 26 August. Finally, on 31 August, the team scaled the 7,135-metre peak of Mount Nun and hoisted the Tricolour.

Thus, the expedition team scaled three different peaks of the Nun-Kun range during one expedition itself.

Opportunities for Young Climbers Noted by CM Dhami

CM Dhami congratulated the team members and pointed out that success stories like these might inspire more youth in the direction of mountaineering and other adventure activities.

He stressed that the high altitude and mountainous nature of Uttarakhand provides great opportunities for adventure tourism. In the view of the chief minister, mountaineering expeditions may prove helpful for the development of identity for the state in India as well as abroad.

Amit Kumar Sinha, Special Principal Secretary for Sports & Youth Welfare; Colonel S.S. Rajpurohit, Principal NIM; Colonel Hem Chandra Singh, Principal JIM & WS, Pahalgam; Captain G. Santosh Kumar; officials of NIM and expedition members were present at the occasion.