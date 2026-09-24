Optimove Partners With Plaee To Bring Prediction Markets To Its Global Operator Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership gives Optimove customers a turnkey path to launch branded prediction market offerings on regulated infrastructure-with lifecycle marketing built in from day one

New York, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators, today announced a partnership with Plaee, the leading prediction market infrastructure provider for the prediction economy. The partnership gives Optimove customers a turnkey route into prediction markets without needing to build exchange infrastructure from scratch.

Prediction markets are one of regulated iGaming's fast-growing categories – with industry projecting market volumes to hit US$1 trillion by 2030. However, operators looking to enter prediction markets often lack the tools and resources in-house to assemble the exchange infrastructure, regulatory approvals and liquidity required to launch quickly.

Through this partnership, Optimove customers can launch a fully branded prediction market with Plaee's white-label prediction market infrastructure including trading interface, back-office systems, liquidity access and regulatory approvals. Optimove continues to power the customer intelligence layer, using behavioral data to personalize onboarding, target promotions and build retention journeys around how each user engages with the market.

“In conversations with iGaming operators and industry leaders, we keep hearing the same thing: they see real opportunity in prediction markets, but they want to enter the category the right way - with the patience and scrutiny regulation demands. Historically, that meant eighteen months standing up an exchange before you could even launch.” said Meryl Serouya, Senior Director, Global Partnerships at Optimove.“Plaee addresses those issues. What we add is everything that happens after launch. A new vertical only pays off if you know who to bring into it, how to onboard them, and what brings them back. That's the part sophisticated operators do not improvise.”

For operators with existing iGaming verticals such as sportsbook and casino, this partnership integrates prediction market activity into the same unified customer record operators already maintain in Optimove, eliminating fragmented data and providing a single view of customer's positions, wagers, and casino play.

“Optimove's operators are exactly the audience Plaee is built for. These are smart operators with an established brand and an existing customer base who want to add prediction markets without starting from zero,” said Leon Okun, CEO and founder of Plaee.“Pairing Plaee's turn-key platform, with Optimove's marketing capabilities allows operators to add prediction markets to their customers in a matter of weeks, with a full-funnel acquisition and retention engine ready to go on day 1.”

What the partnership offers operators:



A regulated pathway: Access to Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)-regulated event contracts through Plaee's exclusive partnership with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-designated contract market, saving precious time and money trying to acquire a license on their own

Faster market entry: Launch on Plaee's white-label infrastructure instead of building prediction market trading technology from scratch

Retention from launch: Prediction market activity flows into Optimove's Positionless Marketing Platform for segmentation and personalized campaigns Single customer view: Prediction market, sportsbook, and casino behavior unified in a single record instead of siloed systems

The two companies will begin onboarding interested operators immediately, with joint solution details available to Optimove customers through their account teams.

About Optimove

Optimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators. Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For three years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

All are powered by Optimove AI, the marketing AI suite that brings AI everywhere marketers work, inside the platform through native AI agents for decisioning, analysis, and creation, outside it to external AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT through the Optimove MCP, and into custom-built applications on top of the platform through Optimove Custom Apps. Optimove has embedded AI in its platform since 2012, paving the way for Positionless Marketing.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

About Plaee

Plaee is a one-stop prediction-market infrastructure and service provider that enables operators to launch and scale compliant, white-labeled prediction markets. Founded by veteran trading technologists, Plaee provides the technology, liquidity access, back-office and compliance infrastructure needed to support businesses as they enter the prediction economy. For more information, visit:

CONTACT: Rob Wye Optimove 2129201470...