BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq HOWL), Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE BZH), Lantheus Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq LNTH), Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq MKTX)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – HOWL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Werewolf Therapeutics will be acquired by Ambros Therapeutics, Inc. Werewolf Therapeutics stockholders are expected to own approximately 6.8% of the combined company, and Ambros Therapeutics stockholders are expected to own approximately 71.7% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Werewolf Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE – BZH)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Beazer will be acquired by Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE - DFH) for $33.50 for each share of Beazer common stock in an all-cash transaction at an enterprise value of approximately $2.2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Bowman Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – LNTH)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Lantheus Holdings will be acquired by Curium for $102.50 per share in cash at closing, plus non-transferable Contingent Value Rights (“CVRs”) providing for up to $12.00 per share in potential additional cash payments. The transaction represents a total per share consideration of up to $114.50 and a total transaction value of up to approximately $8.0 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Lantheus Holdings Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – MKTX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, MarketAxess Holdings will be acquired by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE - ICE) for $167 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $6.0 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $5.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the MarketAxess Holdings Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

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