Angela Kain, Recognized By Influential Women, Named Commercial Enterprise Training Manager At West Bend Insurance

WEST BEND, WI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bringing People-Centered Education and Development to Internal Teams and Independent AgentsHortonville, Wisconsin - Education has become more than a professional responsibility for Angela Kain-it is a way to help insurance professionals grow with confidence, strengthen their client relationships, and discover new possibilities within their careers. Beginning September 28th, Angela will join West Bend Insurance as Commercial Enterprise Training Manager. In this expanded role, she will oversee both Agency Training and Underwriting Training, driving comprehensive learning initiatives across internal enterprise operations and external agent networks.Angela brings years of specialized experience to West Bend, having previously served as Director of Agent Education at SECURA Insurance, where she designed and delivered interactive continuing education programs for independent agents across multiple states. Her appointment marks an exciting milestone as she expands her scope from agency education to overarching enterprise training.“I am thrilled to join West Bend Insurance and step into a role that directly supports the growth of both our internal talent and our agency partners,” said Angela Kain.“West Bend has an incredible reputation for prioritizing professional development, and I am deeply passionate about creating learning environments where employees and agents alike feel empowered, engaged, and equipped to succeed in an evolving industry.”Angela's approach is grounded in the belief that education should be practical, approachable, and engaging. Rather than viewing training as a compliance checkmark, she connects industry knowledge with real-world application, encouraging professionals to remain curious and committed to continuous improvement.Her path into the industry began in 1997 through a part-time opportunity at a local State Farm office, eventually evolving into a robust career across agency sales, service, and carrier operations. Joining SECURA Insurance in 2014, she progressed through support, training, and educational roles, discovering a profound passion for instructional development.Her academic and professional credentials further support that work. Angela holds a Master of Science and Bachelor of Arts from Concordia University-Wisconsin. Her professional education includes the AINS General Insurance Certificate, Trainer's Insurance Certificate, CPCU designation, Certified Insurance Service Representatives certification, and advanced coursework in training effectiveness. She is also an active member of the Association for Talent Development and SILA (Securities of Insurance Licensing and Administrators).Beyond technical expertise, Angela brings a values-driven approach to her work, emphasizing delegation, trust, work-life integration, and strong professional networks. She remains an active mentor, particularly for young women and emerging talent in the insurance sector, advocating for continuous learning and career exploration.Sheri Weaver, CPTD, CISR, Sr. Manager, Learning & Development at West Bend Insurance, expressed strong enthusiasm for Angela joining the team:“Angela brings energy and enthusiasm to her work, inspiring her team and those around her to approach challenges with optimism, purpose, and a spirit of collaboration. Her dedication to developing people, building relationships, and creating positive impact reflects the very best of our industry. I am excited for the opportunity to partner with Angela in the years ahead and look forward to the continued impact we will make together through our shared commitment to learning and service.”Through engaging education, strong professional relationships, mentorship, and sustainable practices, Angela continues to demonstrate that professional learning can be a powerful catalyst for growth across the insurance ecosystem.Learn More about Angela Kain:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Angela Kain, Recognized By Influential Women, Named Commercial Enterprise Training Manager At West Bend Insurance News Provided By Influential Women September 24, 2026, 12:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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